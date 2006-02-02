SAP Launches CRM On-Demand

On Thursday, SAP launched its hosted customer relationship management (CRM) software service, plunging the Germany-based business software behemoth into a market that, as of late, has garnered attention from the likes of other giants such as Oracle and Microsoft.

Designed for large and mid-size organizations to manage sales, service and marketing via the Internet, SAP’s CRM on-demand solution will be offered through a subscription-based licensing model, according to the group’s Feb. 2 release.

The service will start at $75 a month, per person.

The company also announced an extension of its strategic partnership with IBM. The two companies will continue to work together to provide on-demand application hosting services for the on-demand CRM solution. IBM will also help customers realize the benefits of their CRM deployments.

SAP plans to release additional on-demand CRM products later this year, including marketing and service offerings.

The on-demand CRM model was first made popular by Salesforce.com, which is still the head honcho in that space.

In November, Microsoft released its premier subscription-based CRM offering, and Oracle, which recently acquired Siebel Systems, is looking to use the buyout to boost its hosted CRM operations, CNET News.com reports.

-Al Sacco