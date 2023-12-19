9 tips for achieving IT service delivery excellence

Service delivery excellence is an attribute that far too many IT leaders fail to prioritize. That\u2019s unfortunate given how much of smooth business operations depends on the efficient delivery of IT services today.\n\nIT service delivery enables an organization to give end users access to essential IT services by designing, developing, and deploying key technology resources, including applications and data. But is your organization doing all it can to ensure service delivery excellence? The following nine tips will help get your there.\n\n1. Be proactive and serve with empathy\n\nIt cannot be stressed enough how important it is to be active in ensuring that all services delivered to end users are fully vetted and tested to the point where there\u2019s no room for complaints. \u201cProvide an IT service that focuses on user experience,\u201d advises Edgar Padua, business value architect at digital workplace provider Nexthink.\n\nOne way to ensure smooth service delivery is to deploy tools aimed at detecting and proactively resolving issues. \u201cUsing this strategy, IT can prioritize their transformation roadmap without being stuck in the mire of reactive support processes,\u201d which leads to support groups chasing and extinguishing fires, hampering essential business operations, Padua explains.\n\nFollow-through is also vital, Padua says. Listen and be empathetic to the user\u2019s situation before presenting \u2014 and enacting \u2014 the best possible solution. \u201cIn the end, all the user is concerned with is getting back to work and that their issue is resolved within a timely manner,\u201d he observes. \u201cAn IT organization that collects sentiment and acts on actionable, constructive feedback will always have more users that are fans rather than detractors.\u201d\n\n2. Develop a structured service catalog and adapt\n\nAchieving service delivery excellence is not a one-size-fits-all process. As disruptive technologies keep arriving, the path to excellence constantly shifts. \u201cThe key to providing top-tier service delivery is the integration of a skilled staff, streamlined operations and processes, and the use of innovative technologies,\u201d says Marcus Cziomer, a senior vice president at cloud services firm Lemongrass.\n\nCziomer observes that the foundation for service delivery excellence lies in a well-structured service catalog. He notes that the catalog should present a clear definition of offerings as well as methods for delivery while ensuring that sales and delivery departments are consistently aligned. \u201cWith our team\u2019s strong understanding of every service within our catalog, we can quickly adapt to client needs and optimize output for success,\u201d Cziomer says.\n\n3. Embrace metrics and iterate\n\nTo achieve maximum efficiency, Cziomer also suggests focusing service efforts on DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) metrics, such as \u201clead time for change\u201d and \u201ctime to restore service.\u201d Customer-centric Net Promoter Scores are equally important, he adds.\n\n\u201cTo dive deeper into understanding our services, I employ methods like value stream mapping to pinpoint bottlenecks or inefficiencies,\u201d says Cziomer, who feels that proactive approaches such as these enable IT organizations to consistently elevate their service levels.\n\nCziomer also believes that achieving service excellence is an iterative process. \u201cOnce changes are implemented, it\u2019s crucial to loop back, measure against the anticipated improvement, and continually review data.\u201d By revisiting and fine-tuning methods, it becomes possible to achieve constant service progress and world-class quality, he says.\n\n4. Standardize processes and understand LOB needs\n\nEffective IT service delivery begins by creating and standardizing processes and documentation, says Patrick Cannon, field CTO at data center and cloud services firm US Signal. Standardization ensures a consistent end-user experience with outcomes that adhere to established security policies. \u201cIt\u2019s also beneficial for effective training and new IT staff onboarding,\u201d he says, adding that when IT understands the needs of each business unit, it opens the way to a more proactive service approach, reducing downtime and fostering innovation.\n\nCannon advises IT leaders to study and understand each department\u2019s needs, and how they match the enterprise\u2019s overall strategic goals. He notes that developing a services portfolio to leverage various cloud services can give IT a flexible operating model. \u201cBy separating the decision-making process from infrastructure, and aligning workloads with suitable cloud models, IT can redirect its focus toward ongoing business enhancement,\u201d he explains.\n\n5. Take a user-centric approach and assemble teams to fit\n\nIn addition to understanding business needs, IT service delivery excellence requires attention to user feedback with an eye toward constant improvement, says Steven Marcetic, a senior manager with Centric Consulting\u2019s modern software delivery practice. \u201cAdopt a user-centric approach when organizing your development\/application delivery teams,\u201d he recommends. \u201cEstablish product teams enabling independent end-to-end delivery of new features, applications, and services for all the various business streams.\u201d\n\nMarcetic believes that it\u2019s important to have a well-trained team and to place the right people in strategic roles, particularly architects and product management experts. \u201cYour leadership team should behave like a Scrum team, enabling end-to-end delivery and support.\u201d Decisions, he advises, should focus on optimizing IT services in general and not only concentrate on locally optimized decisions.\n\n\u201cAll of IT must know and be aligned with the organization\u2019s goals,\u201d Marcetic says. \u201cThis strategy places the end user \u2014 whether it\u2019s an internal employee or an external customer \u2014 at the center of the decision-making process,\u201d he explains. \u201cUnderstanding customer needs and pain points makes IT service delivery more responsive and adaptive.\u201d\n\nThe benefit of having a well-trained team speaks for itself, Marcetic notes. \u201cA team that understands business needs and priorities is paramount to enabling your business,\u201d he says.\n\n6. Avoid ad hoc execution and document complaint resolutions\n\nAs with any business-critical activity, service delivery has to be planned in advance. \u201cAd hoc execution of services always leads to bad taste and attrition,\u201d says Bhupendra Chopra, chief research officer at software engineering firm Kanerika. The completed plan should specify service delivery methods, expected results, resources allocated, and the team members responsible in the service delivery chain. \u201cA clear standard operating procedure is a recipe for success.\u201d\n\nAlways create and follow predefined plans, Chopra advises. Predictability and transparent, proactive updates are critical, and after addressing and resolving any complaints, follow a corrective and preventive action (CAPA) process to record the result for internal use and to share with customers. The final report should show how the correction was made and delivered should a similar issue occur at a future date.\n\n7. Embrace continuous improvement and pursue root causes\n\nWorking toward continuous improvement leads to service excellence, claims Richard Ricks, CEO of MSP Silver Tree Consulting and Services. \u201cIT leaders need a comprehensive plan to make their operation the best it can be.\u201d\n\nRicks recommends conducting a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis. He also advises establishing defined service targets and using agile methods to ensure continuous improvements and developing an effective governance improvement plan.\n\nMost IT organizations react quickly to customer complaints, but only address the top-level issue, Ricks says. \u201cThe underlying root cause is still open and, therefore, the issue is unresolved and will reappear,\u201d he warns. \u201cUntil you address the root cause, you can never sustain IT service excellence.\u201d\n\n8. Prioritize customer satisfaction with a tested approach\n\nThe customer may not always be right, but it\u2019s important to remember that service delivery begins and ends with a happy customer, says Craig Wilson, CEO of IT services firm Opinov8. \u201cFocus your process, governance and, ultimately, your quality of service and delivery as the bedrock of that philosophy,\u201d he suggests. \u201cHave a service delivery model that\u2019s predictable and consistent.\u201d\n\nResist the temptation to simply throw resources at a problem \u2014 a dubious and expensive approach for any service provider. Instead, build rails to guide service delivery within specific situations, Wilson advises. It\u2019s important to have a tested approach that starts each engagement in the same way with predictable results. \u201cOnce you\u2019re confident in the approach, it\u2019s easier to focus on the actual client requirement and not waste time double-checking data or processes,\u201d he explains.\n\n9. Address specific needs and adhere to a priority framework\n\nBusiness stakeholders have many different needs, often requiring unique support levels. Unfortunately, many IT leaders end up spreading their attention equally across all delivery areas. Such an approach can force business needs into limited delivery priority frameworks, warns Ola Chowning, a partner with technology research advisory firm ISG. A one-size-fits all outlook often results in relatively minor issues being addressed at the same priority level as problems that impact major business objectives.\n\nChowning stresses the importance of ensuring that the service priority framework has been clearly outlined and that exact value levels are established in cooperation with the business stakeholders themselves. \u201cThis approach allows the business to make decisions based on outcomes rather than focusing on cost, and for IT to defend service delivery priority more effectively.\u201d