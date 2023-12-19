9 tips for achieving IT service delivery excellence

Service delivery excellence is an attribute that far too many IT leaders fail to prioritize. That’s unfortunate given how much of smooth business operations depends on the efficient delivery of IT services today.

IT service delivery enables an organization to give end users access to essential IT services by designing, developing, and deploying key technology resources, including applications and data. But is your organization doing all it can to ensure service delivery excellence? The following nine tips will help get your there.

1. Be proactive and serve with empathy

It cannot be stressed enough how important it is to be active in ensuring that all services delivered to end users are fully vetted and tested to the point where there’s no room for complaints. “Provide an IT service that focuses on user experience,” advises Edgar Padua, business value architect at digital workplace provider Nexthink.

One way to ensure smooth service delivery is to deploy tools aimed at detecting and proactively resolving issues. “Using this strategy, IT can prioritize their transformation roadmap without being stuck in the mire of reactive support processes,” which leads to support groups chasing and extinguishing fires, hampering essential business operations, Padua explains.

Follow-through is also vital, Padua says. Listen and be empathetic to the user’s situation before presenting — and enacting — the best possible solution. “In the end, all the user is concerned with is getting back to work and that their issue is resolved within a timely manner,” he observes. “An IT organization that collects sentiment and acts on actionable, constructive feedback will always have more users that are fans rather than detractors.”

2. Develop a structured service catalog and adapt

Achieving service delivery excellence is not a one-size-fits-all process. As disruptive technologies keep arriving, the path to excellence constantly shifts. “The key to providing top-tier service delivery is the integration of a skilled staff, streamlined operations and processes, and the use of innovative technologies,” says Marcus Cziomer, a senior vice president at cloud services firm Lemongrass.