What is change management? A guide to organizational transformation

What is the main purpose of change management?\n\nIn modern IT, change management has many different guises. Project managers view change management as the process used to obtain approval for changes to the scope, timeline, or budget of a project. Infrastructure professionals consider change management to be the process for approving, testing, and installing a new piece of equipment, a cloud instance, or a new release of an application. ITIL, ISO20000, PMP, Prince2, as well as other methodologies and standards, prescribe the process to gain approval and make changes to a project or operating environment.\n\nThe Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP), PROSCI, the Innovation and Organizational Change Management Institute (IOCMI), and others view change management from an organizational perspective. While each group has its own approaches, frameworks, and language, these groups all address the human side of change in organizational contexts.\n\nThe following article focuses on organizational change management (OCM), to distinguish it from the process-based changes of ITIL, Prince2, and so on. Here, \u2018change\u2019 refers to any event or program the enterprise undertakes that causes major disruption to daily operations\u2014for example, a new ERP installation or digital transformation.\n\nWhat are the benefits of change management?\n\nChange management reduces the risk that a new system or other change will be rejected by the enterprise. By itself OCM doesn\u2019t reduce costs or increase sales. Instead, it ensures teams work together in the way required for the enterprise to accept the change and operate more efficiently.\n\nWhere is organizational change management needed?\n\nOCM is needed wherever the enterprise undertakes a program or event that interrupts day-to-day operations. Such an undertaking will impact:\n\nThe work content of individual jobs. Many jobs require individuals or groups to perform tasks repeatedly. An accounting department has daily, weekly, monthly, and annual activities. Over time, most people become comfortable with the tools provided and the rhythm of the work calendar. Even simple changes may disrupt the workflow and be disconcerting for the staff.\n\nThe roles of individual employees. Many people view their value to the organization as being a good technical architect, programmer, or security specialist. When asked to take on a different role, they may become very uncomfortable. People with excellent technical skills often struggle when asked to become managers. Rather than performing all the tasks, they have to learn to work through other people and delegate. Once they are no longer rewarded for the skills that made them successful, employees may question their purpose.\n\nThe organization itself. Executive teams debate major changes for months before making final decisions, enabling each member to gain a deeper understanding of the effects the change will have on the enterprise. Even if they don\u2019t agree with the final decision, they have time to determine whether to accept the new direction or to depart gracefully. Individuals lower in the hierarchy rarely have time to process major changes. Executives don\u2019t want employees to worry about events that may never happen until it\u2019s clear the change will take place. In addition, tighter insider trading enforcement prohibits executives from sharing information about upcoming mergers, acquisitions, or divestitures. As such, individuals not part of the executive team have much less time to prepare for the planned change and may decide to leave while the change is undertaken, making change management more difficult.\n\nWhat are the requirements for an effective change management process?\n\nOCM programs require several elements to be successful:\n\nThe right executive sponsor. Sponsorship is critical. The OCM sponsor is responsible for developing the case for change and obtaining the necessary OCM resources. For this, the sponsor needs the support of the CEO to make it clear that the effort is important.\n\nThe sponsor must understand the case for change clearly enough to have a detailed discussion about the challenges that created the need for a different way of operating. They should be confident enough to confront skeptics and close enough to the details to justify the approach selected and the reasons the alternatives were rejected.\n\nThe sponsor needs to understand the impact on the staff. Good sponsors are concerned about the people who will be affected by the change. These sponsors communicate honestly while treating everyone fairly and respectfully. Rather than merely relating the facts, they take the time to listen to people and to empathize with the individuals who dislike the new way of operating. If people are to be terminated or reassigned, sponsors should know when it will happen and how everyone will be treated. They explain why the change was necessary, and do what they can to smooth the transition for individuals whose jobs are transformed. The best sponsors help everyone losing a job find their next opportunity.\n\nCultural willingness to adapt and change. All organizations resist change to some degree, but ones that follow the dictum \u201cif it ain\u2019t broke, don\u2019t fix it\u201d often need a major wake-up call to behave differently. Skilled change management teams embrace the organization\u2019s emotional energy. They use company stories, language, and behavior to emphasize those parts of the current culture that are aligned with the planned change. These teams celebrate behaviors they wish to encourage by publicly recognizing individuals exhibiting these behaviors. Change management teams use every opportunity to reinforce the way the change helps the enterprise.\n\nIndividual willingness to change. Individuals must be willing to examine new information and adopt new behaviors and approaches. Since most people prefer the status quo, this can be difficult. Typically, most people only accept changes that make sense and improve their job content or their work environment.\n\nRewards and consequences. Major changes need to be reinforced by rewards and consequences. Individual performance plans with specific, measurable results need to reinforce the desired future state. Individuals who meet their objectives need to be rewarded appropriately, and those who don\u2019t need to face consequences.\n\nWhy is change management difficult?\n\nIt takes a great deal of time to change attitudes and behaviors. Application implementations, even large ones, are easier to plan and manage; project managers know when a module is tested or a server installed. Change managers have a much harder time measuring progress. Gauging support can be tricky: just when it appears a key individual supports the change, the person raises another objection and returns to old behaviors.\n\nExecutives often assume that everyone impacted will find the business case so compelling they\u2019ll automatically accept the new way of operating. But most people resist change or are unpredictable. This creates several difficulties for the OCM team:\n\nChange management is not deterministic. Unlike computer programs, people can be unpredictable and illogical. OCM activities effective with one group may be ineffective with another. Messages may resonate with some people but not with others. Change management is a contact sport. The OCM team needs to interact one on one with individuals who will need to change. Emails, videos, and other mass communication can reinforce a message, but these don\u2019t make people feel the enterprise cares about their difficulties. Change is personal; sometimes people whose jobs have been transformed need someone else to listen to their frustrations before they accept the new reality.\n\nMidlevel and frontline staff must be engaged. Midlevel and frontline staff can make or break a major program. Since they understand the operational details of the current processes, they can anticipate potential problems and likely customer reactions. Individuals not sensitive to the disruption that major change can create often believe it\u2019s more efficient to involve fewer people early in the process. While involving more people in the change process creates additional work for the OCM team, it also builds commitment. Midlevel and frontline staff who see their suggestions accepted are more likely to support the final result.\n\nCultural differences can make OCM difficult. Cultural norms are different around the globe. The OCM effort needs to be aware of local customs even with a global system intended to standardize enterprise operations. Care needs to be taken to be sensitive to these and other cultural norms since violating them can cause great resentment. The best OCM teams are very sensitive to local cultural norms even when the people at headquarters demand a standard project rollout and standard OCM program globally.\n\nChange management may be an afterthought. With major IT efforts, the project team is often consumed by business process changes, interfaces to other systems, data cleanup, and so on. If the OCM effort isn\u2019t started concurrently with the rest of the program, it may only be started when the program team experiences resistance from end users. Even enterprises that assert that OCM is critical sometimes reduce or eliminate the OCM budget if the overall program gets too expensive.\n\nChange management can be started too early. The OCM effort needs to be tightly coupled to the rest of the change program. This is particularly difficult with major IT programs when the OCM efforts begin before new system details have been finalized. In the absence of tangible information about the new system, the OCM team either sounds vague or describes what they hope the new system will do. When the new system fails to materialize quickly or has less functionality than anticipated, supporters often become disillusioned.\n\nOCM and the change program may be disconnected. The rational and emotional cases for change need to be integrated tightly. Frequently, executives communicate a rational, logical case for change that lacks emotional appeal. People respond to calls to action that make them feel they\u2019re part of something that\u2019s more important than any single person, and are energized by visions that capture their hearts as well as their minds.\n\nHow should a change management team be structured?\n\nThe OCM team should be integrated with the team responsible for implementing the change. The OCM sponsor should be a senior executive, often the CEO. The sponsor is the cheerleader who describes why the change is important and how it\u2019ll help the enterprise. This person acquires necessary resources, establishes OCM goals along with consequences for failure to support the change.\n\nThe OCM sponsor is supported by an OCM project manager who directs the day-to-day activities of the OCM team. The OCM project manager works closely with the overall program manager responsible for implementing the change. Together the OCM project manager and the overall program manager coordinate training, communications, and supporter recognition.\n\nOCM staff, known as OCM champions, are supporters of the change who \u2018sell\u2019 the benefits to specific departments, business units, and individuals. They start working with their target group shortly after the program team begins planning. As part of change training, these champions explain how the change will help the individuals affected.\n\nAfter implementation, champions continue to make sure the change is supported and used by the individuals whose jobs have changed. They continue to espouse the benefits of the change and pay particular attention to anyone having difficulty with the change. Sometimes they merely listen and in other cases, they obtain additional training or offer help for the struggling individual.\n\nThe best champions are well respected even though they may not be very high in the organization chart. They wield informal power as opinion leaders, performing their duties competently and with grace. Many have been with the enterprise for a long time. Frequently, they serve as informal coaches to new employees who may be more senior in the hierarchy. They motivate others, inspiring them to do a good job. Other employees seek them out to determine if the people leading a major initiative will be persistent enough to make the change stick.\n\nChange targets are the groups and individuals who need to change their behaviors and their attitudes. They are the recipients of training necessary to implement the change. As they become supporters of the change, they\u2019re usually recognized for their support.\n\n5 main principles of change management\n\nOrganization change management programs typically have fewer tasks and greater complexity than the program they support. The OCM program has to adapt and change on the fly to accommodate the vagaries of human nature as supporters backslide and skeptics become supporters.\n\nWhile there are different approaches to OCM, most can be summarized by five main principles:\n\nPlan. The OCM team identifies all departments, business units and groups that will need to change along with key stakeholders in each. In parallel, the OCM team analyzes how the various parts of the change will impact the way people perform their jobs. This analysis enables the OCM team to answer the most common question posed during a major change: \u201cWhat\u2019s in it for me?\u201d\n\nAs it becomes more obvious which stakeholders support the change, which are undecided, and which don\u2019t support the change, the OCM team creates a change plan with specific actions for each individual and group. Individual OCM members are assigned to work with individual stakeholders based in part on the strength of the relationship between the OCM team member and the specific stakeholder.\n\nDuring this phase, the OCM team begins to assess the degree to which stakeholders accept the change. At this point, acceptance measures are informal and based on impressions from meeting behavior, one-on-one discussions and other interactions.\n\nEngage stakeholders. As part of engagement, the OCM team discusses the coming change with potential supporters to determine their willingness to support the change and to create a sense of urgency to implement the change. The OCM team also identifies likely skeptics and attempts to determine their concerns. In many cases, the team will commission a formal change readiness assessment to gain a more precise understanding of the enterprise\u2019s willingness to change.\n\nRollout and communication. During implementation, the OCM team communicates with individuals at all levels in the enterprise to gain their support for the change. Communications typically begin with a formal announcement from the CEO, supported by videos, emails, workstation log-on announcements, and town hall meetings,. The OCM team hopes to empower supporters and help individuals or groups become successful quickly. The OCM group identifies and celebrates successes publicly and rewards individuals responsible for each success.\n\nAs the rollout continues, attitudinal surveys are frequently employed to better gauge employee acceptance and commitment to the change. Special interventions are created and used for individuals and groups that appear reluctant to accept the change.\n\nTraining and reinforcement. Because people rarely behave as others would like them to behave, the OCM team regularly revisits and updates change goals, rewards, communications and consequences. Experience is the best teacher. Repeated interactions with individual stakeholders usually reveal their degree of acceptance, enabling the OCM team to adjust its approach as necessary. Additional support and training can be offered to employees to ensure everyone is on the same page and prepared to adopt the new changes.\n\nMeasuring success. Tasks, projects and behaviors that support the change should be part of individual performance plans. Items in the performance plan need to be clear, measurable and achievable. In addition, these items need to be weighted appropriately against the other goals in the performance plan. It\u2019s important to establish clear metrics to track the success of the overall changes, and to identify any adjustments that need to be made.\n\nChange management is rarely straightforward. The OCM plan may be depicted as a Gantt chart using the same tools as the IT project plan. However, in practice, OCM activities rarely have clear tasks, precedents and durations. Most OCM teams cycle through the five steps above multiple times during any OCM effort. Lessons learned at any point are incorporated into the OCM vision and communications. OCM work is not complete until the change is fully implemented and adopted by the people affected.\n\nWho offers organizational change management certification?\n\nA wide variety of universities and associations offer change management certificates and certifications. These include:\n\nFor more information on additional change management cert opportunities, see \u201c11 change management certifications to boost your IT career.\u201d