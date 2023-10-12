20 traits of highly effective project managers

To thrive, project managers need to have and hone a complex combination of technical, business, and interpersonal skills. Leading project management organization the Project Management Institute attempts to decode what it takes to be a successful project manager with its PMI Talent Triangle, comprising Ways of Working (formerly Technical Project Management), Power Skills (formerly Leadership), and Business Acumen (formerly Strategic and Business Management).\n\nNot surprisingly, there\u2019s a lot packed into each of those three areas. Effective project managers must know how to define the scope of a project, identify necessary resources, and schedule those resources \u2014 all part of the technical aspect of the job. They must also manage stakeholders and ensure projects align with business goals \u2014 skills that fall under the other two talent buckets.\n\nBut as lengthy as the PMI\u2019s list of required skills is, experienced project leaders say that\u2019s not enough to rise to the top of the profession; highly effective project managers bring even more to their jobs.\n\nThey\u2019re curious, flexible, and adaptive \u2014 and they learn from and they know how to right their mistakes, says Marion Thomas, a fellow of the UK-based Association for Project Management, a Chartered Project Professional (ChPP), and founder of Extraordinary PM, a training and mentoring firm. They\u2019re also empathetic, persuasive, and visionary, and they know how to play to their own and others\u2019 strengths, she says.\n\nOther professional project managers agree, noting that the most successful PMs are those who know the academic parts of the job \u2014 that is, the elements that are taught \u2014 but they also bring a finesse to the work.\n\nSo, what characteristics distinguish the most effective project managers? Longtime project leaders list the following key traits and skills as vital to succeeding at a high level.\n\n1. They serve as a strategic business partner\n\nTop-level project managers bring to their roles higher-level strategic leadership skills in addition to technical management skills. This provides significant advantages for organizations of all sizes, as there are complex factors, both internal and external, that can negatively impact projects of all types. Project managers who deftly deal with such factors \u2014 whether they\u2019re legal restrictions or scheduling complexities due to remote and distributed work teams \u2014 and know how their projects fit within overall strategic goals are best equipped to make decisions that are best for the project and the organization as a whole.\n\n\u201cA project exists because it responds to a need of the business. That might be due to trends impacting the business or a challenge in running the business, but without understanding that, it will be hard for the project manager to deliver a successful project,\u201d says Karla Eidem, a Project Management Professional (PMP) and PMI\u2019s North America regional operations manager.\n\n2. They possess extraordinary organizational skills\n\nTop-notch project managers are highly organized individuals. \u201cBut it\u2019s not just about making a list and sticking with it,\u201d says Hema Tatineni, vice president of the Strategic Programs Office at CopperPoint Insurance.\n\nThey do indeed know how to plan, but more importantly they understand how their project plans and resources are intertwined with other goings-on within the organization. That organizational capacity enables them to adjust their plans and resources when needed.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s easy to say, \u2018This is my plan, these are my dates,\u2019 and then work through to it one day at a time. But if one task gets moved, then it impacts others upstream and downstream because there are interconnectivities between projects. Being organized means knowing the interdependencies, and how to reorganize your plan as things come up,\u201d Tatineni says.\n\n3. They are flexible\n\nSimilarly, highly effective project managers are flexible, so they themselves aren\u2019t flummoxed when project plans need adjustments \u2014 something that happens increasingly more often in the modern digital world.\n\n\u201cThey have to have that adaptability and that flexibility to be able to say, \u2018Yup, we have something else that\u2019s now a higher priority, so how do we change our course?\u2019\u201d Tatineni says.\n\n4. They have \u2018extreme awareness\u2019\n\nBarry Cousins, a distinguished analyst and research fellow specializing in project portfolio management, project management, and organizational change management at Info-Tech Research Group, says top project managers possess what he calls \u201cextreme awareness of resource capacity and utilization.\u201d That awareness is needed more today than ever before.\n\n\u201cA lot of people are struggling, and virtually all of them report that they have fewer hours to deliver to projects than expected. There\u2019s more officially recognized demand for their time than they have time to deliver,\u201d Cousins explains. Project managers who recognize this reality can more accurately anticipate the hours people will be able to dedicate to project work and are therefore more successful in scheduling and setting the right deadlines.\n\n\u201cSavvy project managers in the modern era have immediate implicit awareness of the capacity around them, so then they\u2019re going to know right off the bat when their projects are going to fall short,\u201d Cousin adds. Furthermore, they\u2019re more comfortable alerting business leaders to that situation because they\u2019re able to quantify the shortfall.\n\n5. They have highly tuned stakeholder management skills\n\nProject managers work with numerous stakeholders from various departments within and outside their organizations, and those who manage those relationships best understand each stakeholder\u2019s perspectives.\n\nFor example, some stakeholders may be more risk adverse than others, or more resistant to change, or more prone to panic when problems arise. Veteran project leaders say managers who can identify and empathize with those perspectives can tailor their communications, plans, and training to address each stakeholder\u2019s unique points of view.\n\n6. They understand who has authority\n\nOrganizations today have distributed authority, so project managers must know who has say over what pieces \u2014 whether they\u2019re dealing with 10 different IT architects who each control a piece of the IT environment or 10 different executives who have responsibilities for separate areas of the enterprise that are impacted by a project.\n\n\u201cThe savvy project manager knows to give them all room to succeed,\u201d Cousins explains. That means staying on top of what each person\u2019s realm of authority needs for the project to succeed, identifying who has ownership for what pieces, and knowing which person has true authority and can get others to line up behind him or her.\n\n\u201cIt often requires getting to know people who are at a layer of the company that you don\u2019t play in \u2014 getting to know executives when you\u2019re a project manager, and it\u2019s about managing your network,\u201d Cousins says.\n\n7. They have a knack for picking the right tools\n\nProject managers can use various methodologies to move a project forward. They can use different controls to mitigate risks. They can use different software applications to track project progress. Each tool or technique has its pros and cons, and one may be better suited for some situations than another. Understanding those points is essential.\n\n\u201cThe ability to use the right tool at the right time in the right situation, that can make sure there\u2019s speed of execution and that goals and objectives can be met,\u201d Eidem explains.\n\n8. They are somewhat clairvoyant\n\nProject managers don\u2019t need ESP, but they do need to be able to see around corners and predict various possible futures as they move through projects. This enables them to come up with contingency plans to stay on track and thus line up resources and assure others that they\u2019re in control.\n\nTatineni worked with one project manager who demonstrated his forward-thinking capability when a business leader asked him during a meeting whether an upcoming holiday would impact a milestone that was already at risk of being missed.\n\n\u201cThe project manager said, \u2018Good point, and we have already planned a meeting to talk about that,\u2019\u201d Tatineni says, a message that helped reassure the business leader that the project manager had the situation under control.\n\n9. They credit others\n\nRather than try to be a jack-of-all-trades, good project managers know to leverage others\u2019 knowledge and skills on the team. And they know that the contributions of others strongly impacts their own effectiveness. So highly effective project managers encourage all members to participate and contribute at their highest levels \u2014 and readily share credit for well-done work.\n\n10. They motivate others\n\nProject managers must motivate workers over whom they have no direct influence yet who can make or break a project. To do this, project managers must have strong communication skills as well as the ability to influence and persuade, project experts say. They must be able to instill confidence in the minds of stakeholders and sponsors to keep going forward, even if there are changes in the project\u2019s scope. The ability to motivate also requires demonstrated respect for team members, stakeholders, and sponsors at all times, and the ability to articulate how the project, despite any difficulties or frustrations, will deliver value when completed.\n\nAs Thomas says, \u201cExtraordinary project managers need to know how to engage people in the \u2018why of the project.\u2019\u201d\n\n11. They are fully vested in success\n\nHighly effective project managers believe in their work, and they are fully vested in seeing a project through, from initiation to close \u2014 and even to post-production success. This mindset helps achieve the best results throughout the project. Such PMs are completely involved in all professional aspects of the project, its activities, and its people.\n\nJohn Paul Engel, president of Knowledge Capital Consulting, says engagement, resilience, and the ability to maintain a high level of both client and team satisfaction are the keys to generating results.\n\n12. They accept accountability\n\nNot everything on a project will go as planned. Mistakes are to be expected. Standout project managers, however, accept when they\u2019re wrong and learn from their mistakes.\n\n\u201cIntegrity, decisiveness, good judgment, the ability to form a vision and execute it, confidence in your own competence\u201d are hallmarks of highly effective project managers, says Paul Dillon, founder of Dillon Consulting Services.\n\n13. They communicate effectively\n\nConsidering communication plays a significant role in managing projects, teams, and other stakeholders, it is one of the essential skills for effective project managers. Communication doesn\u2019t just mean being a stellar facilitator, speaker, or writer; it requires good listening skills, too. As such, top managers actively listen to what\u2019s said \u2014 and not said \u2014 and can take context into account.\n\nThey listen to others\u2019 views and consider those individuals\u2019 experiences and knowledge. That gives those managers a more complete picture of what\u2019s happening, enabling them to head off potential conflict, reduce risks, and increase the likelihood of project success.\n\n14. They build community\n\n\u201cI believe the \u2018P\u2019 in PM is for the people: You can\u2019t do a project without a team. And the team might not report to the project manager, so you have to have collaborative leadership, problem-solving, and communication skills to activate your team. Without that you can\u2019t really move the needle,\u201d Eidem says. \u201cBut in a project, you\u2019re working with people who might have different priorities and different understanding of the goals of the project, so it\u2019s the project manager\u2019s responsibility to make sure everyone is aligned and knows where they\u2019re going.\u201d\n\nThomas agrees, saying that the best project managers know how to build a sense of community among the teams as well as with the workers on the periphery of projects so that everyone is willing to work toward a shared objective. That may mean, for instance, getting to know the accounts payable staffers responsible for paying suppliers so there\u2019s an existing relationship if any questions or problems come up that the project manager needs to address.\n\n15. They build rapport\n\nTop project managers are also skilled at developing strong rapport with those around them \u2014 even for short-lived projects \u2014 knowing that good connections and solid relationships lead to success.\n\n\u201cWhen you build rapport, there\u2019s a shared understanding,\u201d says Krista Phillips, a PMP holder and IT project manager. That shared understanding pays dividends. Project managers who take time to build up relationships are more likely to have others share information that could impact their projects, and they\u2019re more likely to get help from others if they make difficult requests \u2014 such as staying late or coming in on a weekend to catch up.\n\n16. They prepare the team for the journey\n\nMost people want to know where they\u2019re going and what to expect on the road ahead. That\u2019s no different for project teams, Thomas says. Skilled project managers know how to prep them for the journey. They do more than lay out milestones and timelines; rather, they detail where they\u2019ll hit tough stretches, when they\u2019ll need extra support, when they can celebrate, etc. \u201cIt\u2019s really about being able to articulate the path ahead,\u201d Thomas adds.\n\n17. They establish themselves as leaders\n\nWell-respected PMs establish their reputations through hard work and a track record of success. That, of course, takes time. But once it\u2019s earned, project managers can use past successes to help rally workers to new endeavors, build trust among stakeholders, and leverage past experiences to get through new tough spots \u2014 all of which helps create continued success.\n\n18. They serve as change agents\n\nChange is inevitable and can be highly disruptive to all areas of business and personal life; project management is no exception. Highly effective project managers understand this, embrace it, and build elements of uncertainty into their project plans. They also recognize the need to work closely with change management experts to help stakeholders adapt to change and better prepare for the future state of things.\n\n19. They possess an even-keeled demeanor\n\nEven well-planned projects run into problems, and even highly skilled project managers can hit significant setbacks. But the best project managers don\u2019t display panic, anger, or despair even under pressure; they keep their cool.\n\n\u201cI think even-keeled is a good word for it,\u201d Tatineni says. \u201cYou want someone who is rational, who can come in neutral even when temperatures are high.\u201d\n\n20. They can comfortably work in the gray\n\nAnother characteristic that sets great project managers apart from good ones is their ability to work in the gray. This is a must-have skill because most projects, regardless of type, industry, size, or complexity, will have gray areas to navigate.

Issues with external constraints and complexities, remote project limitations, conflict, and ambiguity — these and other uncertainties will almost certainly be encountered.

Joyce Wilson-Sanford, an executive coach, consultant, and writer, says the ability to approach change in an organization, to see when a project is in trouble or can cause trouble, and to not get rattled by delay or crisis or budget cuts is key. Project managers with high technical and high people skills is a tough combination to find, she says. And when you combine those with the ability to work in the gray, you are a very effective project manager indeed.