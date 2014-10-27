10 Outlandish Resume Lies That Can Kill Your Job Chances

A recent CareerBuilder survey found that 58 percent of hiring managers and HR professionals have found a lie on a candidate's resume, and 33 percent of the 2,188 respondents said lying on resumes has increased in this post-recession job market. Aside from the 'standard' lies like fudging dates of employment, embellishing a job title, or claiming greater responsibilities, respondents found some truly laughable whoppers that stuck with them over time. Here are the most unusual lies employers caught on candidates' resumes.

