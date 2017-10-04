5 highest-paying jobs for every stage of your IT career

A senior software development director is in charge of an organization’s software development strategy, including the teams in charge of designing, developing, modifying and upgrading software systems and general computing applications.
Senior software development directors consult with customers, engineering staff and other executives to determine software development needs and priorities, as well as overall strategy and execution of the general direction a company’s taking with their software. Hard technical knowledge, good time management and coordination skills, as well an in-depth knowledge of math, science, engineering and technology are necessary for success in this role.
A bachelor’s degree or post-baccalaureate certificate in computer engineering, computer programming, computer science or a similar field is typically required.
Median pay: $184,100