5 highest-paying jobs for every stage of your IT career

Highly successful careers in IT take careful planning. Sure, demand for highly skilled IT workers isn't slowing down, but some in-demand IT skills and roles pay more than others. Here, using data from cloud compensation software and solutions provider PayScale, we've put together the top five highest-paying IT jobs for every stage of your IT career — whether you're just starting out, have a few years of experience under your belt, or are moving into an executive role.

Note: Compensation data is median pay based on total cash compensation (TCC), which combines base annual salary or hourly wage, bonuses, profit sharing, tips, commissions and other forms of cash earnings. It does not include stock, retirement benefits or the value of healthcare benefits, for example.