ITIL certification guide: Costs, requirements, levels, and paths

The IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) offers best practices for delivering IT services using a systematic approach to IT service management (ITSM). ITIL certification is near the top of almost every list of must-have IT certifications, and for good reason. As an IT management framework, ITIL can help businesses manage risk, strengthen customer relations, establish cost-effective practices, and build a stable IT environment that allows for growth, scale, and change.\n\nThe ITIL 4 was updated by Axelos in February 2019 to include a stronger emphasis on maintaining agility, flexibility, and innovation in ITSM, while still supporting legacy networks and systems. As of 2023, ITIL 4 has been fully rolled out and Axelos announced the discontinuation of ITIL 3 at the start of 2022.\n\nITIL 4 certification paths\n\nThe ITIL 4 certification scheme has been streamlined to offer three main designation paths, each with their own modules to complete. You will progress from the Foundation level to either the Managing Professional (MP), Strategic Leader (SL), or Practice Manager (PM) paths. You can stop at either path, or if you choose to complete all three, you\u2019ll be eligible to earn the ITIL Master designation.\n\nITIL Foundation\n\nNo matter which path you choose, you\u2019ll first need to pass the ITIL Foundation module, an entry-level certification that covers the basics of ITIL 4. Candidates for the ITIL 4 Foundation exam should have a basic understanding of creating valuable products and services for customers and stakeholders, the basic principles of ITIL 4, the four dimensions of service management, best practices of ITIL 4, and key concepts of Lean, agile, and DevOps.\n\nThe ITIL Foundation course takes place in a classroom over two and a half days. At the end of the course, you\u2019ll take a one-hour exam consisting of 40 multiple-choice questions and you\u2019ll need 26 correct answers to pass. Courses are offered through accredited training organizations and can be found on the Axelos website. You can also choose to self-study using practice exams and other material from Axelos or third-party providers.\n\nITIL Practice Manager (PM)\n\nThe ITIL Practice Manager (PM) certification offers practice-based modules that allow for a more flexible training schedule, allowing you to \u201cbundle, mix, and match the modules,\u201d according to Axelos. It\u2019s designed for those who want to validate and demonstrate skills and abilities in specific ITIL 4 management practices. To earn the ITIL 4 Practice Manager certification, you\u2019ll need to complete five individual practices offered through day-long training, or the three-day bundled course, along with the ITIL Specialist: Create, Deliver, and Support module.\n\nThe courses include practical assignments that allow you to use your knowledge and skills in real-life scenarios. Axelos currently offers five practices under the PM certification:\n\nITIL Managing Professional (MP)\n\nThe ITIL MP certification is for IT practitioners who work with technology and digital teams across the organization. It covers the knowledge necessary for running IT projects, teams, and workflows using practical and technical skills. To complete the ITIL MP certification, you\u2019ll need to pass a series of exam modules:\n\nITIL Strategic Leader (SL)\n\nThe ITIL SL certification is for all digitally enabled services in the organization, not just IT operations. This certification focuses on how IT influences and informs business strategy. To earn your ITIL SL certification, you\u2019ll need to pass two exam modules:\n\nITIL Master\n\nIf you complete all modules required for both the MP and SL certification paths, you\u2019ll qualify for the ITIL Master designation. To become an ITIL Master you need at least five years\u2019 experience working in ITSM in a leadership, management, or advisory level.\n\nThe ITIL Master designation requires a strong background in ITSM and extensive hands-on experience working with ITIL, but there\u2019s no training course or fixed syllabus. You\u2019ll be tested on a situation of your choosing, so the material will be personal to your experience. The certification requires hands-on experience, and you need to \u201cjustify how you have personally selected and applied a range of knowledge, principles, methods, and techniques from the ITIL framework and supporting management techniques to achieve desired business outcomes,\u201d according to Axelos.\n\nITIL Extension Modules\n\nAxelos also offers four ITIL 4 Extension Modules to help navigate the impact of emerging technologies. These modules address topics such as cloud, sustainability, and IT asset and business relationship management. Training courses vary depending on location and are offered through Axelos accredited training organizations.\n\nITIL certification training\n\nIf you\u2019re familiar with ITIL 4 and feel comfortable self-studying for the exam, you can download study materials and practice exams through Axelos\u2019 website. Organizations can also opt to have ITIL trainers come train people at the organization and get certified in-house. If you\u2019re new to ITIL or want a refresher, accredited training providers can be found through the Axelos website. Several companies offer training and courses both online and in person. Companies that offer self-paced learning, online course, hybrid classes, and flexible learning paths include:\n\nITIL certification salary\n\nThe ITIL 4 certification can increase your earning power in several positions. Those in relevant positions using ITIL 4 earn an average annual salary of $99,000 per year, according to data from PayScale.\n\nPayScale also offers data on how an ITIL 4 certification can boost salary across several specific IT positions:\n\nITIL certification cost\n\nRegistration fees for the various ITIL 4 exams vary by location, ranging from around $150 to $500. While you can self-study for ITIL exams, coursework is strongly recommended, and fees for classes, whether completed online or in a classroom setting, vary by location and institute. Training can run from $500 for an online course to well over $1,000 for classroom-based intensive instruction, and training may or may not include exam registration fees.