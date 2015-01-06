Wearables catch up with pets in the shape of monitoring collars

Humans won’t be the only ones getting the wearable treatment at this year’s International CES show, but pets too.

On Monday, Binatone, a maker of home monitoring products, unveiled a new smart collar for dogs that can let owners track, train and communicate with their pets remotely.

Called the Scout5000, the collar was described by the company as a “smartphone for a dog” and uses its cellular connection to remotely synch with the owner’s smartphone, and provide live data.

Owners won’t have to worry about losing their dogs with the technology, which has about two weeks of battery life and features GPS tracking, in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity. The collar also comes equipped with speakers so that the owner can talk to the dog remotely, or receive alerts when the pet is barking.

The owner can also see what the dog is witnessing through a camera on the collar, which can snap pictures or take video at 720p. The video can be streamed remotely to a device, or stored on the collar’s SD card for up to about 8 hours of footage. Video taken in the dark can still be viewed through a night vision mode.

In addition, the smart collar can function as a training device, and can emit a high-pitched ultrasonic sound that dogs can hear to correct bad behavior. The collar is quite light, and should fit easily around medium and large-sized dogs.

Processing all the data from the smart collar is the company’s Hubble App. Binatone is developing the smart collar for Lenovo subsidiary Motorola Mobility, which will sell it under its brand. It will be available in June for US$199 and includes a year of service.

Snaptracs is another pet tracker maker that also showed its latest product on Monday in the run-up to CES. The Tagg GPS Plus is an update of its older model, the Tagg GPS, which could help locate pets and record their daily exercise levels.

The newer version, however, comes with an ambient temperature reader, so that owners can be alerted if the surrounding conditions around the pet are too hot or too cold. It also has a longer battery life that can last about 20 days.

The Tagg GPS Plus will go on sale in this year’s first quarter for US$119.