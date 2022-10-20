The 15 most valuable IT certifications today

Certifications have long been a great means for IT career advancement. The right credentials can boost your salary, set you apart from the competition, and help you land promotions in your current role. In fact, 66% of IT decision-makers say that the additional skills from a certified employee compared to a noncertified employee holds an annual economic value of over $10,000, while 22% put that number at $25,000 or more.

But knowing which certifications can have the most impact on your career and salary can be challenging. To help, Skillsoft recently released data on the highest-paying certifications based off a survey of over 2,557 professionals for their annual IT Skills and Salary report. Following are the 15 certifications associated with the highest pay for 2022.

The 15 most valuable certifications for 2022

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Google Cloud – Professional Cloud Architect Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate AWS Certified Security – Specialty Project Management Professional (PMP) Nutanix Certified Professional – Multicloud Infrastructure (NCP-MCI) Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert Google Cloud – Cloud Digital Leader Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty VMware Certified Professional – Data Center Virtualization (VCP-DCV) AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner CCNP Enterprise

1. AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional certification validates your knowledge of implementing cloud initiatives and demonstrates that you can design, deploy, and evaluate applications on AWS in complex environments. The exam is designed for those with two or more years of hands-on experience with designing and deploying cloud architecture on AWS. It’s the highest-paying certification on the list, and consistently ranks as one of the top certifications for cloud architects. It’s recommended that you have familiarity with AWS CLI, AWS APIs, AWS CloudFormation templates, the AWS Billing Console, the AWS Management Console, a scripting language, and Windows and Linux environments. You should also know the best practices for architectural design, how to make architectural recommendations for cloud applications, and be able to design hybrid architecture using AWS technologies. The certification is most popular with cloud architects, with 62% reporting that they’ve earned another certification within the past year — the most popular cross-certification is GCP Professional Cloud Architect.

Average Salary: $168,080

2. Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

The ISACA’s Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification is designed to validate your skills and expertise in information security governance, program development and management, and risk and incident management. The certification is designed for IT pros working with or managing IT security at an enterprise or organizational level. To qualify for the exam, you’ll need at least five years of previous work experience in information security within the past 10 years. The CISM certification is valid for five years and must be maintained by earning continuing professional education (CPE) credits. The CISM certification is most popular with security managers or directors and consistently ranks as one of the top cybersecurity certifications. Of those who hold a CISM certification, 65% report earning another certification within the past year, and 100% report holding a cybersecurity certification, with the most popular cross-certification being CISSP.

Average salary: $162,347

3. Google Cloud – Professional Cloud Architect

The Google Cloud – Professional Cloud Architect certification validates your ability to work with Google Cloud technologies in the enterprise and to design, develop, and manage scalable and secure business solutions in the cloud. The exam covers designing and planning, managing and provisioning, and implementing cloud architecture. You’ll also be tested on your ability to analyze and optimize business processes, design with security and compliance in mind, and ensure they work reliably. Unless otherwise stated, all Google Cloud certifications expire after two years from the date received and you will need to recertify to maintain your status.

Google’s Professional Cloud Architect certification is most popular with cloud architects, and it’s recommended to have three or more years of experience in the industry with more than one year of experience designing and managing solutions using Google Cloud. The average Professional Cloud Architect certification holder has eight other certifications, with 70% reporting that they’ve earned a certification within the past year.

Average salary: $161,371

4. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification is offered through the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, known as (ISC)². The certification is accredited under the ANSI standard and it has been approved by the US Department of Defense (DoD) as a requirement for certain IT roles. As a vendor-neutral certification, the CISSP exam certifies your ability to design, implement, and manage a cybersecurity program. The CISSP certification is popular with information security professionals, such as security managers or directors, and 100% of those who hold a CISSP certification report holding at least one cybersecurity certification and 67% say they have earned at least one new certification in the past year.

Average salary: $158,190

5. AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate certification is for solutions architects with one or more years of hands-on experience designing “available, cost-efficient, fault-tolerant, and scalable distributed systems on AWS,” according to Amazon. The exam tests your knowledge of AWS application architecture and security, your ability to define a solution based on customer requirements and how well you understand the best practices of AWS application implementation. It’s recommended to have hands-on experience with AWS services, knowledge of the best practices for building reliable and secure applications on the AWS platform, and an understanding of the AWS global infrastructure and related network technologies.

It’s a popular certification for cloud architects and 70% of those who report holding this certification have earned another certification in the past year, with Google Cloud – Professional Cloud Engineer reported as the most common cross-certification.

Average salary: $155,019

6. AWS Certified Security – Specialty

The AWS Certified Security – Specialty certification is designed for security professionals who want to validate their knowledge of AWS security services. It’s recommended to have at least five years of IT security experience with designing and implementing security solutions and two years of hand-on experience in securing AWS workloads. You should also have knowledge of AWS security services and features, an understanding of security operations and risks, and the ability to make decisions to meet application requirements. Candidates also need to have knowledge of the AWS shared responsibility model, security controls for workloads, strategies for logging and monitoring, cloud security threat models, patch management and security automation, data classifications and AWS data protection mechanisms, among other topics. It’s a popular certification with security architects, with 72% of certification holders working in management positions and the most popular cross-certification being Security+.

Average salary: $149,740

7. Project Management Professional (PMP)

The Project Management Institute offers the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, which is aimed at advanced project managers. The certification exam tests your knowledge of project management fundamentals and the five main stages of a project’s lifecycle. To qualify for the exam, those holding a four-year degree must have three years of experience in project management, 4,500 hours of leading and directing projects, and 35 hours of project management education. For those with a secondary degree, you’ll need five years of experience, 7,500 hours leading and directing projects, and 35 hours of project management education. It’s a popular certification for project managers, with 67% of certification holders working in a management position, and it’s most popular cross-certification is ITIL Foundation.

Average salary: $148,290

8. Nutanix Certified Professional – Multi Cloud Infrastructure (NCP-MCI)

The Nutanix Certified Professional – Multi Cloud Infrastructure (NCP-MCI) certification validates your ability to deploy, manage, optimize, troubleshoot, and scale Nutanix AOS in the enterprise cloud. The exam will test your knowledge and ability to deploy and administer Nutanix AOS nodes, blocks, and clusters, using Prism Element to monitor, manage, troubleshoot, and administer AHV hosts and virtual machines. You’ll be tested on cloud concepts, managing and securing a Nutanix cluster, networking, VM creation and management, health monitoring and alerts, distributed storage fabric, acropolis storage services, data resiliency, data protection, Prism Central, and lifecycle operations. The NCP-MCI certification is most popular with systems architects; of those who report holding the certification, 65% say they’ve earned a new certification in the past year, the most popular of which is VMware Certified Professional – Data Center Virtualization (VCP-DCV). The average NCP-MCI certification holder also reports having at least seven total IT certifications, on average.

Average salary: $147,169

9. Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

The Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification is designed for those with advanced experience and knowledge of IT operations. Candidates need a deep knowledge of networking, virtualization, identity, security, business continuity, disaster recovery, data platforms, governance, Azure administration, Azure development, and DevOps processes. The certification validates your ability to work across several business units to solve complex problems by delivering azure solutions that are secure, reliable, and scalable. The certification is most popular with cloud architects; of those who report holding the certification, 78% say they’ve earned a new certification in the past year, the most popular of which is AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate. The average Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification holder also reports having at least 10 total IT certifications, on average.

Average salary: $142,975

10. Google Cloud – Cloud Digital Leader

The Google Cloud – Cloud Digital Leader certification is designed to validate your skills and knowledge of Google Cloud core products and how to support an enterprise with cloud solutions. The certification is open to anyone who wants to demonstrate that they have the knowledge to use Google Cloud products to help the organization achieve its goals. The exam covers knowledge areas such as digital transformation with Google Cloud, innovating with data and Google Cloud, infrastructure and application modernization, and security and operations. The certification is most popular with cloud architects; of those who report holding the certification, 75% say they’ve earned a new certification in the past year, the most popular of which is AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner. The average Cloud Digital Leader certification holder also reports having at least six total IT certifications, on average.

Average salary: $142,707

11. Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

The ISACA’s Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification is designed for those responsible for auditing, controlling, monitoring, and assessing an organization’s IT and business systems. The exam covers your expertise in the information systems (IS) auditing process, your ability to report on compliance procedures and to access vulnerabilities. To qualify for the exam, you need five or more years of experience in IS or IT auditing, control, assurance, or security. To maintain your certification, you will need to need report at least 20 CPE hours annually; credentials expire after three years. The CISA certification is most popular with security managers or directors and 100% of people who report holding a CISA certification also say they have at least one other cybersecurity certification. The average CISA certified IT professional also reports having seven certifications in total, with 41% saying they earned a new certification in the past year.

Average salary: $142,336

12. AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty

The AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty certification is designed for those who have at least two years of experience using AWS technology and who can perform complex big data analyses. The certification validates your ability to implement core AWS big data services, design and maintain big data, and leverage tools to automate data analysis. It’s recommended that candidates for the exam hold the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification, or a current associate-level AWS certification, as well as at least five years hands-on experience in a data analytics field. The AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty certification is most popular with data architects and 91% of people who report holding a CISA certification also say they have at least one other cybersecurity certification. The average CISA certified IT professional also reports having 15 certifications in total, with 36% saying they earned a new certification in the past year.

Average salary: $138,403

13. VMware Certified Professional – Data Center Virtualization 2022 (VCP-DCV)

The VMware Certified Professional – Data Center Virtualization 2022 (VCP-DCV) certification is the most recent version of the exam, and it validates your ability to administer and troubleshoot vSphere 7 infrastructures to build stable virtualization environments. In the past, VMware certifications expired after two years, but as of 2019 the company removed expirations on certifications, allowing IT professionals to revalidate their skills on their own timeline. The VCP-DCV 2022 certification is most popular with systems and enterprise architects. Those who report holding this certification are most likely to have an NCP-MCI certification as well and also hold nine IT certifications, on average.

Average salary: $138,349

14. AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification validates your skills and abilities with implementing cloud initiatives and demonstrates cloud fluency and foundational AWS knowledge. It’s designed as an entry-level certification for “anyone who has basic knowledge of the AWS platform.” Candidates are recommended to have at least six months exposure to AWS cloud, a basic understanding of IT services and how they’re used in the AWS cloud platform, and knowledge of core AWS services, including use cases, billing and pricing models, security concepts, and how the cloud impacts the business. The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification is most popular with solutions architects and 58% of people who report holding this certification also say they have also earned a cybersecurity certification. The average AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification holder also reports having seven certifications in total, with 76% saying they earned a new certification in the past year.

Average salary: $135,612

15. Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Enterprise

Formerly known as the Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Routing and Switching certification, the newly named CCNP Enterprise certification covers all the skills and knowledge needed to plan, implement, verify, and troubleshoot local and wide-area enterprise networks. The Routing and Switching exam was replaced with the Enterprise exam in February 2020; however, if you already completed the past exam before it expired, you will automatically hold the new credentials. It’s recommended to have at least three to five years of experience implementing enterprise networking solutions. Your certification will be valid for three years before you will need to be recertified. The average CCNP Enterprise certification-holder has eight total certifications, and 68% report earning a new certification within the past year. It’s popular with network engineers, analysts and technicians and CompTIA Security+ is the most common cross-certification.

Average salary: $133,568