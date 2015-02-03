7 iOS Apps for Developers on the Go

Evernote is probably the most well-known app on this list and for good reason. One such reason is because you can access your data on whatever mobile device you choose, whether you're mobile platform is iOS, Windows or Android. This note-taking app allows you to keep everything in one place and keep it organized at the same time, including documents, text, images and more. There is also a growing list of third party add-ons and apps that allow you to add a host of different content.

Upgrading to the premium version get you more storage (1 GB), offline notebooks and priority tech support.

Price: Free

Premium $5/monthly $45/annually