Top technical skills that will get you hired in 2018

Landing a new job in a tight talent market's never easy, but certain technical skills can smooth the way, especially if they’re in high demand.

To help you get the pulse on what employers are looking for, we’ve compiled the following list of technical skills that have been growing fastest in demand by employers going into 2018, based on research from job search platform Indeed.

“When people look for new jobs, they often use search terms that describe cutting-edge skills associated with the jobs they want. On the employer side, the highly specialized tech talent who have these proficiencies are in great demand,” says Daniel Culbertson, economist at Indeed.

To determine the fastest-growing tech-skill search terms used by job seekers, Indeed examined two years of tech-job-search traffic from October 2015 to September 2016 and October 2016 to September 2017. Then, Indeed’s economists and researchers combed resume search traffic during the same period to see how popular those skills were among employers. Together these data points provide a solid consensus in the IT industry around which skills are the most sought-after going into 2018.