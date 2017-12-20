Top technical skills that will get you hired in 2018
Landing the perfect IT job is never easy, but certain technical skills can smooth the way, especially if they’re in high demand. Here’s what companies are looking for in 2018.
Top soft and technical skills that will get you hired
Landing a new job in a tight talent market's never easy, but certain technical skills can smooth the way, especially if they’re in high demand.
To help you get the pulse on what employers are looking for, we’ve compiled the following list of technical skills that have been growing fastest in demand by employers going into 2018, based on research from job search platform Indeed.
“When people look for new jobs, they often use search terms that describe cutting-edge skills associated with the jobs they want. On the employer side, the highly specialized tech talent who have these proficiencies are in great demand,” says Daniel Culbertson, economist at Indeed.
To determine the fastest-growing tech-skill search terms used by job seekers, Indeed examined two years of tech-job-search traffic from October 2015 to September 2016 and October 2016 to September 2017. Then, Indeed’s economists and researchers combed resume search traffic during the same period to see how popular those skills were among employers. Together these data points provide a solid consensus in the IT industry around which skills are the most sought-after going into 2018.
React
React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces maintained by Facebook, Instagram and individual developers, as well as other corporations. So far, in 2017, the React project has the second-highest number of contributors to its codebase on GitHub.
“On Indeed, React is by far the fastest-growing tech skill search term used by job seekers. At the same time, its use by employers in resume searches more than tripled,” Culbertson says. “That shows how rapidly React is gaining popularity among consumer-facing technology companies and how vital proficiency in it is for front-end developers. Simply put, experience with React has become essential for many tech jobs.”
Azure
Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing solution managed through a global network of Microsoft data centers. Azure provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and supports a number of different programming languages, according to Microsoft. The Python programming language is used extensively on Azure to create web apps, so it’s also an important skill to have, Culbertson says.
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading cloud computing platform businesses use for off-site computing and storage; cloud computing as a whole is growing in leaps and bounds, says Culbertson.
“Cloud is gaining because businesses of all stripes are boosting their use of off-site computing and storage, and that’s making experienced cloud developers a must-have for many employers,” he says.
Offensive Security Certified Professional
With data breaches, hacks and malicious attacks in the headlines, it’s no surprise that organizations are searching for talent that can help identify and strengthen points of weakness. An Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) has demonstrated that they can examine an unknown network, pick out the targets within their scope, exploit those and clearly document their results in a penetration test report.
Spark
Apache Spark is an open-source cluster computing framework and data processing engine that’s used by technology giants like Netflix, eBay and Yahoo for data analysis, streaming, SQL, machine learning and much more. Applications can be written in a multitude of languages, including Java, Scala, Python and R, to name a few.
AngularJS
AngularJS is a JavaScript-based open-source front-end web application framework maintained by Google and a large community of developers. It takes the capabilities of HTML a few steps further and allows for the building of full-featured web applications.
R
R is an open source programming language and software environment specifically for statistical computing and graphics. It’s widely used by statisticians, data miners and data scientists to develop software and perform data analysis.