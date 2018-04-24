8 top job search apps

Job hunting is a lot of things. Discrete isn’t one of them. Running job searches and touching up your resume at work is, of course, frowned upon. But what if you could make use of your too-long commute? Or your lunch hour? Say hello to the handy, portable job-searching app.

A Pew Research study found that 28 percent of all job seekers used their mobile phone for some aspect of their job search. And about half of those people actually applied for a job using their mobile device.

There is a slew of apps out there that promise to help with your job search. They even claim they will match you to a job that’s a good fit for you—often the harder portion of this life quest. Best of all, though, they offer to simplify the application process to a swipe or tap, making finding a job something you can do as easily as finding a date or a ride or getting dinner delivered. Read on to see if one—or several—of these might help in your search.