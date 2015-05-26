10 startups that are disrupting healthcare IT

Navigating your health insurance can be complicated and frustrating. One startup, Oscar Health, wants to simplify the process and make health insurance easier to understand for everyone. On its website, Oscar Health compares its service to Spotify, Airbnb and Uber, but for health insurance. It’s aimed at delivering a more intuitive experience than traditional healthcare, including an app where users can search for physicians, check their symptoms, and virtually meet with doctors.

Oscar health subscribers also receive a free wearable fitness tracker from Misfit Wearables, and for every day they reach a targeted number of steps, they earn $1. The payouts are sent monthly via an Amazon gift card and users can earn up to $240 per year.

It isn't without its flaws, however, and even the CEO Mario Scholosser admits in a Forbes article that there have been bumps in the road as the startup navigates the complex world of health insurance. Either way, it’s one startup company aimed at simplifying a convoluted industry for the masses.