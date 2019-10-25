How-To

Top 17 project management methodologies — and how to pick the best for success

Choosing the right project management methodology for the job is essential. Our guide to evaluating project management methodologies will ensure you pick the perfect fit for your next project.

CIO |

IT Insights
How to pick the best project management methodology for success
How to pick the best project management methodology for success
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
sarah white promo
4 tips for building your executive brand on LinkedIn 4 tips for building your executive... (2:01)
template c100.00 00 09 19.still002
7 IT salary and hiring trends for 2018 7 IT salary and hiring trends for... (3:02)
cils 010 8essentialtips 2
8 essential sites for researching your next employer 8 essential sites for researching...
template c100.00 00 06 17.still001
10 Best Places to Work in 2018 10 Best Places to Work in 2018
template c100.00 00 13 06.still001
6 hot digital transformation trends, and 4 going cold 6 hot digital transformation...
cils 011 technologysthat will disrupt 2
Technologies that will disrupt business in 2018 Technologies that will disrupt...
Choosing the right project management methodology for the job is essential. Our guide to evaluating project management methodologies will ensure you pick the perfect fit for your next project.

Choosing the right project management methodology for your team is the first step to success.

But with so many different — and in some cases, overlapping — approaches to managing the complexities of any given project, how can you know which project management methodology is best?

Project managers can assist their organizations in improving how they implement projects in an effective and efficient manner while reducing risks. But this requires more than recognizing organizational priorities. You need a deep understanding of how each project management methodology can have the greatest positive impact — and how each can derail your organization’s likelihood of success.

Here, we outline the most popular project management methodologies (PMMs) in practice today, comparing their focus and principles, and showing you how to evaluate which is best for your project and organization. Once developed, a process for evaluating and choosing the right project management methodology can be documented and repeated, enabling your organization to spend less time haggling over how to structure and manage your projects, and more time on achieving objectives and deliverables.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Survey says! Share your insights in our 19th annual State of the CIO study
  