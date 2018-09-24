Your guide to top tech conferences 2018-2019

KotlinConf Oct. 3-5, 2018 Amsterdam This two-day conference is focused on bringing together the Kotlin community to share in their Kotlin production experiences. KotlinConf attendees will have the opportunity to discuss challenges, demonstrate innovative things being made with Kotlin while taking a look into the future of Kotlin development. Development

IOT Solutions World Congress Oct. 16-18, 2018 Barcelona, Spain The IOTWSC has become an important showcase for services, platforms and technologies related to the Internet of Things. The IOTWSC attracts hundreds of vendors and thousands of techies from all over the world, which makes it a great place for encountering different viewpoints and fresh ideas about the consumer IoT and its smaller cousin, the industrial IoT, both of which are becoming increasingly important to corporate IT strategy. Excellent speakers, panelists, and presenters from organizations large and small make this conference a great choice for CIOs who genuinely want to learn more about the impact of new IoT technologies on traditional enterprise IT. Artificial Intelligence

CIO Perspectives Oct. 18, 2018 Los Angeles CIO Perspectives Forum, this is the ultimate professional networking event. Loaded with rich content, conversation, and the exchanging of ideas, these regionally focused one-day executive events have been specifically designed for senior IT leaders from mid- to large-sized organizations. CIO Perspective Forum attendees will spend the day sharing management insights and experiences with other senior IT leaders CIOs, VPs and Directors of IT. This is a IDG hosted event. Leadership

Oracle OpenWorld Oct. 22-25, 2018 San Francisco Oracle's annual convention will bring together IT management, business decision-makers and line-of-business end users. Typically, the conference will include keynotes from leadership at Oracle and from other partner organizations. There will be over 2,500 additional sessions and workshops that focus on other IT and business-related topics. Enterprise Technology

Dare Mighty Things Oct. 29, 2018 Chicago, IL As one of Inc.'s "8 Top Tech Conferences You Can’t Miss", join over 1000+ tech executives, entrepreneurs & media for a magical experience at Dare Mighty Things on Oct. 29 in Chicago. The conference leaders promise they will take your mind on a journey you'll never forget and change the way you see the world. Leadership

Velocity Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 2018 London The O’Reilly Velocity conferences are organized to help systems and site reliability engineers, architects, and application developers build and manage performant, distributed, resilient, and highly available websites and applications. But like the O’Reilly Strata conferences, they are also extremely useful venues for CIOs looking to meet developers and acquire critical working knowledge. As a CIO or senior IT executive, you might feel a bit out of place at a Velocity conference, but that’s no reason to avoid them. Sometimes it’s good to step out of your comfort zone, and Velocity is the perfect place for challenging yourself. Artificial Intelligence

The Wall Street Journal D.Live Nov. 12-14, 2018 Laguna Beach, CA This exclusive conference held by the Wall Street Journal is invitation-only, but if you get an invite, you'll be put together with CEOs, investors, founders and other innovators from around the world to discuss technology and the future of the industry. You don't have to wait to be invited -- you can register for an invitation, but it's not guaranteed. Leadership

InfoSecurity Nov. 14-15, 2018 New York A new conference that started in 2017, InfoSecurity aims to "bring the Boston and East Coast cyber community together" with other cybersecurity professionals around the world. It's open to all industries, but if past years are any indicator, there will be a focus on healthcare, finance and retail. These are the three industries feeling the most pressure around security. Security

AWS Re:Invent Nov. 26-30, 2018 Las Vegas AWS is huge in the business world -- Amazon's cloud service is home to a number of large, well-known tech companies that rely on the cloud provider to host software and other services. AWS Re: Invent is Amazon's opportunity to update IT and business leaders on the latest features and services the company plans to add to it's cloud service. Cloud

Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit Nov. 27-29, 2018 Las Vegas The Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit will feature a comprehensive track set featuring the latest research on application strategies for infrastructure. The summit will also include discussions around architecture and development, as well as how to leverage the customer experience, integration and designing the digital workplace. Summit attendees can learn how to build application organization with the agility and the flexibility to support today’s digital business demands. Leadership

HPE Discover 2018 Nov. 27-29, 2018 Madrid HPE Discover focuses on the latest innovations in enterprise technology -- it's host to business and IT professionals. You'll get a chance to have hands-on time with on HP products and technology as well as face-time with HPE Pointnext leadership. It's also a great networking event, with a number of sponsors and vendors who will be there to showcase what they're working on. Enterprise Technology

AI World Conference & Expo Dec. 3-5, 2018 Boston AI World Conference and Expo is focused on the state of the practice of artificial intelligence in the enterprise. Now in our third year, the 3-day conference and expo are designed for business and technology executives who want to learn about innovative implementations of AI in the enterprise. Enterprise organizations face conflicting priorities. Where do they turn to cut through the hype and determine how to prioritize AI strategies and technologies for their business? AI World is organized around this singular goal, enabling business leaders to learn how to use AI to build a competitive advantage, drive new business models and opportunities, reduce operational costs and accelerate your innovation efforts. Artificial Intelligence

Raleigh CIO Forum Dec. 5-6, 2018 Durham, N.C. Launched in 1968, the Society for Information Management (SIM) is unquestionably the most venerable and respected of the many organizations catering to career-minded IT leaders and executives. Its meetings regularly attract some of the most senior and prestigious CIOs in the United States. You don’t attend SIM events for their glitz. Rather, you attend because you are surrounded by colleagues who take their roles as IT leaders seriously and who aren’t afraid to take contrarian positions on the latest technology trends. A low-key conference for IT professionals, produced in partnership with the local SIM chapter, this forum provides the usual blend of presentations, panels, and breakout sessions with plenty of opportunities for peer-to-peer networking. Artificial Intelligence

IBM Interconnect February 12-15, 2019 San Francisco, CA IBM InterConnect is a conference that focuses on cloud and mobile solutions, security, AI, machine learning and advanced analytics. It's designed to help you build a "truly cognitive, customer-driven digital enterprise." Cloud

Agenda19 March 18-20, 2019 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. AGENDA is unlike any other conference. It’s immersive, interactive and focused on giving you and your colleagues the practical tools to lead change for the year ahead. In between sessions with our roster of carefully curated speakers and workshop leaders, you’ll network with top digital achievers and rising technology leaders. You’ll take home strategies to drive further digital innovation with measurable business results. This is a IDG hosted event. Leadership

Adobe Summit March 24-28, 2019 Las Vegas Adobe Summit 2019 will deliver all the valuable insights, tools, and techniques to help you keep your customers engaged and driving brand loyalty and growth. Adobe understands that the next wave of business transformation is all about the experience. Adobe Summit attendees will learn how to deliver amazing customer experiences by leveraging the latest tools and technologies to build proper campaigns, manage and personalize advertising and emails, and all while gaining the deep data insights you need to be successful. Digital Marketing

CSO50 Conference & Awards April 8-10, 2019 Scottsdale, AZ IDG once again delivers the CSO50 Conference + Awards event. Come and explore the latest and ever-changing business risk landscape along with 200+ other security decision-makers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how enterprise technologies are rapidly advancing, exposing new threats and how to proactively locate and deploy the latest innovative solutions to help mitigate those threats. Join industry experts and pears alike for an interactive, engaging and world-class networking opportunity as attendees actively seek out more information on security solutions and best practices. And don’t forget to help CSO honor those 50 organizations whose security projects and initiatives have delivered outstanding business value and thought leadership at the CSO50 2018 Awards ceremony. Security

Google Cloud Next April 9-11, 2019 San Francisco, CA Google is another large-scale cloud provider for organizations and Google Cloud Next is where the company announces all the latest updates to the Google Cloud Platform. The conference will offer educational, networking and hands-on opportunities for attendees. You'll get to hear all the latest advancements from Google's cloud service, while networking with over 10,000 professionals in the industry. Cloud

Industry The Product Conference April 15-17, 2019 Dublin Industry is a conference designed for product managers, VP's of Product, CPO's and other "product people" who build, launch, and scale world-class products. It's a two day event with talks from some of the world's best product leaders, with plenty of time to mingle, network, and collaborate with your peers and industry experts. Product Management

HardwareCon April 17-18, 2019 San Jose Now in its 5th year, HardwareCon’s 2019 theme will be “Connecting AI, Machine Learning and Data through Hardware.” Hardware is an absolute necessity to achieve the full capabilities of AI, IoT and Machine Learning. It fuels everything from chips to robotics. The industry is on the cusp of disrupting a number of technology platforms and markets, and HardwareCon is connecting these dots. Hardware

Dell Technologies/World April 29-May 2, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Dell EMC World 2018 will be the technology organizations first time its entire family of brands will be all in one place, at one conference. Dell EMC World 2019 attendees will have the opportunity to meet the experts who are making the future digital transformation become a reality. Join over 12k of your fellow IT practitioners and business leaders discover the products, strategies and insights you'll need to transform your business, drive IT innovation, enhance workforce mobility, and reduce risk in the digital era. Digital Strategy

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium May 22, 2019 Cambridge, MA MIT's one day conference brings together CEOs, CIOs and senior IT executives to network alongside academic thought leaders, peers and IT vendors. The conference will take place on the MIT campus, but similar to past years, you will be able to watch sessions online. Leadership

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2019 June 3-6, 2019 Toronto, Canada The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo will focus on IT leadership and executive leadership in technology. It's designed for CIOs as well as leaders in applications, data analytics, and security and risk. Join us to explore the strategic trends and technologies that are driving digital transformation and shaping the future of IT and business. Through a mix of Gartner analysts, industry experts and cutting-edge solution providers, you’ll uncover innovative ways to approach challenges, make decisions with confidence and become an even more effective leader. Leadership

Cisco Live June 9-13, 2019 San Diego Cisco Live is a large event that attracts over 20,000 attendees, with another 250,000 attendees who participate online. The conference looks at all the latest industry news, innovation, products and services coming from Cisco in the next year. Attendees will take part in executive presentations and panels on all the latest trends in technology. Enterprise Technology