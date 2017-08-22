Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

Gartner Catalyst Conference August 21 - 24, 2017 San Diego CA The Gartner Catalyst Conference is this years event for technical professionals. It's focuses on helping you to execute your organization’s key technology initiatives. It will provide you and your team with practical solutions, actionable advice and principled objectivity in new ways which you won’t find anywhere else. Technically focused and committed to pragmatic, how-to content, Gartner Catalyst Conference is designed to leave those in attendence with a solid blueprint for project planning and execution. Software Development

TypeCon2017 August 23 - 27, 2017 Boston MA TypeCon is presented each year by the Society of Typographic Aficionados (SOTA), an international non-profit dedicated to the promotion, study, and support of typography and related arts. TypeCon has explored type for the screen, printing history, Dutch design, type in motion, Arabic calligraphy, the American Arts and Crafts movement, experimental typography, webfonts, and much more. Special events include the Type & Design Education Forum, and an exhibition of international type and design and will be hosted this year in Boston Massachusetts. Typography

An Event Apart 2017 – Chicago August 28 - 30, 2017 Chicago IL If you’re looking for a Digital Design and UX focused event, then you’ll want to attend this one. An Event Apart Chicago and Conference will include 3-days of discussions, sessions, and speeches covering digital design, UX, and much more. If you’re a designer who wants to deliver the best possible experiences for those who are using your work, and have a strong desire to continue increasing your skills and meeting your peers, then An Event Apart is for you. Web Design

Pacific Northwest PHP 2017 September 7 - 9, 2017 Seattle WA The Pacific Northwest PHP Conference is a 3-day event for web developers focused but not confined to PHP. In previous years have included world renowned and talented new speakers covering a range of topics like APIs, Frameworks, testing and version control. Web Development

Open Source Summit September 11, 2017 Los Angeles CA This year brings together a host of Conferences including the LinuxCon, ContainerCon, CloudOpen and the new Open Community Conference and combines them all into one single event. The Open Source Summit. The Open Source Summit will provide the perfect place for you to collaborate with over 2000 of your peers and industry leaders, to share information and to learn across a wide variety of topics. Open Source Development

CIO Perspectives 2017 September 12, 2017 Chicago IL CIO Perspectives returns to Chicago in September 2017! The CIO Perspectives Forums are regionally focused one-day executive events for senior IT leaders at mid- to large-sized organizations. Engage with CIO Executive Council members, an Advisory Board of local-area Fortune 1000 CIOs, and a high-powered group of IT leaders to exchange ideas and energize your leadership spirit. This is a IDG hosted event. Executive Training

Open Source Summit September 13 - 14, 2017 Los Angeles CA Join the Apache Mesos community at this year’s MesosCon North America. This annual conference brings together users and developers from around the world to collaborate, share and learn about the Apache project and this communities growing ecosystem. Open Source Development

INDUSTRY: The Product Conference September 14 - 15, 2017 Cleveland OH INDUSTRY is a conference designed for product managers, VP's of Product, CPO's and other "product people" who build, launch, and scale world-class products. INDUSTRY is 2-full days of talks from some of the world's best product leaders, including Jason Fried (Basecamp), Megan Quinn (Spark Capital), Ty Ahmad-Taylor (THX) with, and of course the event includes plenty of time to mingle, network, and collaborate with your peers and industry experts. Product Management

Eventful Forum 2017 - The New Paradigm of Virtualized Consumerism September 14 - 15, 2017 New York NY Eventful Enterprises presents the second annual gathering of the Eventful Forum, an executive conference dedicated to addressing the future of business through the world’s converging industries. Last year, EF2016 hosted participants from 12 cities around the country and 4 countries around the world. For this year’s followup, EF2017 will be the first conference anywhere to bring the martech and fintech worlds together under one roof, to address the most urgent and actionable collaborations needed for facing the imminent new paradigm of virtualized consumerism. Digital Marketing

droidcon NYC September 25 - 26, 2017 New York NY The 4th edition of droidcon NYC is back! Providing 2-days of Talks, Workshops & Expos from the top teams in Android. The conference is made up of technical Android talks and workshops around topics like core Android development, testing, enterprise solutions, security, automotive/connected cars, mobile payment solutions, smart home solutions, devices (e.g. wearables), material design and more. Big Data

Strata Data Conference September 25 – 28, 2017 New York NY Strata Data Conference is the largest conference of its kind in the world. Every year, over 200 of the brightest minds in data come together to speak at the Strata Data Conference and share their detailed case studies, effective new analytic approaches, proven best practices, exceptional technical skills (and a few truly visionary ideas) with thousands of the data industry’s most talented data scientists, developers, engineers, decision makers, architects, and analysts. It’s a unique opportunity to tap into the expertise you need to improve your skills, deliver customer insight, drive efficiency, reduce costs, streamline architecture, lower risk, and achieve solid business value from your data. Big Data

MicrosoftIgnite September 25 - 29, 2017 Orlando FL This year’s Microsoft Ignite once again offers five full days of hands-on learning, industry insights, and direct access to product experts. With over 700 sessions, Interactive Digital Labs, more than 300 partners participating in the expo, a complete listing of product roadmaps, vision, and strategies, the Expo will bring together Partner Solutions and Microsoft Product Groups to create an interactive space for attendees to network, learn, do business, and more. Bring your top questions and challenges to the Microsoft Showcase in The Expo, where you can explore your organization’s opportunities in focused conversations with Product Experts for all of Microsoft’s products and services at over 150 product demos. General IT

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo October 1 - 5, 2017 Orlando FL The ITxpo is centered around CIO‘s and senior IT leadership to provide them actionable advice and direction that drives digital technologies into your businesses products, processes and people. This symposium will also prepare you for the disruptive trends that will deliver long-term benefits to your business. The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 is desiged to allow you to see further, explore deeper and to discover how to make digital a core competence for you and your organization. Executive Training

Oracle OpenWorld 2017 October 1 – 5, 2017 San Francisco CA Oracle OpenWorld 2017, the annual Oracle convention for business decision-makers, IT management, and line-of-business end users is being held this year again in San Francisco this October. Covering everything from Cloud to commerce, from social engagement to supply chain management, IT security to scalability concerns, and from big data to business analytics and so much more. OpenWorld allows you to discover how you can simplify your IT infrastructure, lower your running costs and your risk, while providing your business with innovation. Oracle

HighEdWeb October 8 - 11, 2017 Hartford CT HighEdWeb, this annual conference created by higher education web professionals and for all higher education web professionals who have a desire to explore the unique web issues facing colleges and universities. This years HighEdWeb will feature actor, author, creator, and Annual Conference keynote speaker, Felicia Day. Web Development

CIO Perspectives Forum October 17, 2017 Los Angeles CA CIO Perspectives Forum, this is the ultimate professional networking event. Loaded with rich content, conversation, and the exchanging of ideas, these regionally focused one-day executive events have been specifically designed for senior IT leaders from mid- to large-sized organizations. CIO Perspective Forum attendees will spend the day sharing management insights and experiences with other senior IT leaders CIOs, VPs and Directors of IT. This is a IDG hosted event. Executive Training

Cyber Security Chicago October 18 - 19, 2017 Chicago IL Cyber Security Chicago 2017 will offer IT and Security mangers invaluable security insight delivered to you from industry experts and covering topics such as building a stronger defense against cyber-attacks, how to recover your systems if they are breached, and how to protect your employees, organization and your country from criminal gangs and cyber terrorism while learning from the cyber security industry’s top experts as they deliver thought-provoking seminars on all facets of cyber security and risk mitigation. Cyber Security

KotlinConf November 2 - 3, 2017 San Fransisco CA The first ever, Kotlin Conference, brought to you by Jetbrians. This two-day conference is focuses on bringing together the Kotlin community and share in their Kotlin production experiences. KotlinConf attendees will have the opportunity to discuss challenges, demonstrate innovative things being made with Kotlin while taking a look into the future of Kotlin development. With keynotes from Andrey Breslav (father of Kotlin) and Erik Meijer, KotlinConf is the place to be this November! Application Development

droidcon SF November 5 - 6, 2017 San Fransisco CA droidcon is coming back to the Bay Area for the second year in a row. Bringing together the leading Android experts from the West Coast and around the world for 2 days of all things happening in Android. droidcon SF is made up of technical Android talks and workshops around topics like core Android development, testing, enterprise solutions, security, automotive/connected cars, mobile payment solutions, smart home solutions, devices (e.g. wearables), material design and more. Android Development

DevOps Enterprise Summit November 13 - 17, 2017 San Fransisco CA DevOps Enterprise Summit, focused this year on evolving technical and architectural practices, and on the methods required to propagate widespread change efforts in large organizations. DevOps Enterprise Summit will also provide attendees with the tools and methods needed to develop and deploy their software solutions to market faster. Typical attendees include managers, leaders, directors, and executives. Software Development

The Brand Safety Summit November 16, 2017 New York NY With brand safety emerging as the most important issue media buyers are facing in today’s complex ad technology landscape, the 614 Group’s Brand Safety Summit is the premier event that gathers the industry’s senior-most decision makers to specifically address the challenges that media and marketing executives face as they create brand safe experiences. The Brand Safety Summit assemble the most elite leaders from top publishers, agencies, investors, technology developers and brand marketers to work toward solutions to digital media’s most challenging hurdles. Digital Marketing

CIO Perspectives Forum November, 2017 Houston TX CIO Perspectives Forum, this is the ultimate professional networking event. Loaded with rich content, conversation, and the exchanging of ideas, these regionally focused one-day executive events have been specifically designed for senior IT leaders from mid- to large-sized organizations. CIO Perspective Forum attendees will spend the day sharing management insights and experiences with other senior IT leaders CIOs, VPs and Directors of IT. This is a IDG hosted event. Executive Training

Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit December 4 - 6, 2017 Las Vegas NV The Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit will feature a comprehensive track set featuring the latest research on application strategies for infrastructure. The summit will also include discussions around architecture and development, as well as how to leverage the customer experience, integration and designing the digital workplace. Summit attendees can learn how to build application organization with the agility and the flexibility to support today’s digital business demands. Application Development

Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Management & Data Center Conference 2017 December 4 - 7, 2017 Las Vegas NV The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Management & Data Center Conference 2017 is this year’s premier destination for Infrastructure, Operations Management and Data Center Leaders. This conference offers a depth and breadth of I&O topic coverage unavailable at any other event. This year, 60+ members of the Gartner I&O analyst team will present fresh, research-based content and actionable, unbiased advice—all designed to accelerate decision-making, prioritize your initiatives and link I&O strategies to the goals of the business. Executive Training

TheNextWeb December 12, 2017 Brooklyn NY The fifth edition of The Next Web New York is an invitation-only event that has been specially designed for decision-makers who wish to explore the latest disruptions in the digital technologies landscape, specifically around the Tech, Communication and Media industries. With only 1,000 invitees and 135 of the industries thought leaders in attendance, TNW 2017 attendees will discover, discuss and help to shape the future of the web. Apply for your invitation now and secure your chance to discover the true stories behind the make or break moments of the world’s most successful individuals and companies. Executive Training

CSO50 Conference and Awards February 26 - 28, 2018 Scottsdale AZ IDG once again delivers the CSO50 Conference + Awards event. Come and explore the latest and ever-changing business risk landscape along with 200+ other security decision-makers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how enterprise technologies are rapidly advancing, exposing new threats and how to proactively locate and deploy the latest innovative solutions to help mitigate those threats. Join industry experts and pears alike for an interactive, engaging and world-class networking oppertunity as attendees actively seek out more information on security solutions and best practices. And dont forget to help CSO honor those 50 organizations whose security projects and initiatives have delivered outstanding business value and thought leadership at the CSO50 2018 Awards ceremony. Cyber Security