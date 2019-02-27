Your guide to top tech conferences 2018-2019

IBM InterConnect, Code/Media, SXSW, Google Next, Microsoft WPC, Adobe Summit...conferences you may have only dreamed of attending! So many technology conferences, so little time (or money).

Maybe you're looking to stay on top of emerging trends in your industry, or get a read on what your customers are excited about. Perhaps you're actively networking for customers, vendors or even a new job. Or you might simply be looking to mingle with your peers in more informal surroundings.

Regardless of your intent, there's never a bad reason to maintain a solid network of professionals and experts in your vertical or other fields.

We also know it's hard to keep track of all the great technology conferences you might want to attend in any given month, quarter or year.

That's why we developed this sortable list, which we'll update regularly to include the most relevant tech events. While we've naturally focused on shows in the U.S., we'll pay attention to some of the more notable international events as well.

If you can't make it, or if you've already blown through your travel budget, many of these conferences offer virtual and live-streaming options as well.

March 2019

RSA Conference USA, San Francisco: March 4

IDC Directions*, Santa Clara: March 5

IDC Directions*, Boston: March 12

CIO Perspectives*, Atlanta: March 13

Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Chicago: March 14

AGENDA19*, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.: March 18-20

Enterprise Connect, Orlando, Fla.: March 18-21

DataWorks Summit, Barcelona: March 18-21

San Francisco CISO Executive Leadership Summit, San Francisco: March 21

Adobe Summit, Las Vegas: March 24-28

CIO Forum, Boston: March 25-26

CIO Summit of America, New York: March 27

FutureIT*, Chicago: March 28

CIO Forum, Atlanta: March 29

April 2019

Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany: April 1-5

Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Dallas: April 2

CSO50 Conference & Awards*, Scottsdale, Ariz.: April 8-10

Google Cloud Next, San Francisco: April 9-11

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, New Jersey: April 9

CIO Peer Forum*, Toronto: April 10-11

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Washington, D.C.: April 11

Industry The Product Conference, Dublin: April 15-17

HardwareCon, San Jose: April 17-18

CISO Executive Leadership Summit, New York: April 18

CIO Perspectives*, New York: April 24

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, San Francisco: April 25

Dell Technologies/World, Las Vegas: April 29-May 2

May 2019

Technology & Services World, San Diego: May 6-8

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Minneapolis: May 9

Digital Transformation World, Nice, France: May 14-16

SIM Connect Live, Orlando, Fla.: May 15-17

CIO Perspectives*, Reston, Va.: May 15

DataWorks Summit, Washington, DC: May 20-23

FutureIT*, Los Angeles: May 21

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, Cambridge, Mass.: May 22

CIO Forum, Philadelphia: May 22-23

CIO Perspectives*, Reston, Va.: May 31

June 2019

CIO Visions Leadership Summit, Las Vegas: June 2-4

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2019, Toronto: June 3-6

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Toronto: June 4

Cisco Live, San Diego: June 9-13

CIO Perspectives*, Boston: June 18

July 2019

Esri User Conference, San Diego: July 8-12

CIO Perspectives*, Boston: July 10

FutureIT*, Dallas: July 17

CIO Perspectives*, Silicon Valley: July 24

August 2019

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Atlanta: Aug. 15

FutureIT*, Boston: Aug. 7

CIO 100*, Colorado Springs: Aug. 19-21

Global Innovation Summit, New York: Aug. 22

September 2019

IFA 2018, Berlin, Germany: Sept. 6-11

ApacheCon, Las Vegas: Sept. 9-12

Global CIO Executive Summit, West Lake Village, Calif.: Sept. 11-13

CIO Perspectives*, Chicago: Sept. 12

CIO Forum, Boston: Sept. 18-19

October 2019

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, St. Louis: Oct. 3

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Detroit: Oct. 10

Workday Rising, Orlando, Fla.: Oct. 14-17

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Greenwich, Conn.: Oct. 17

CIO Perspectives*, Los Angeles: Oct. 18

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Huntington Beach, Calif.: Oct. 30

November 2019

Microsoft Envision, Orlando, Fla.: Nov. 4-8

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Philadelphia: Nov. 7

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Seattle: Nov. 12

Technology Executive Leadership Summit, San Diego: Nov. 14

Dreamforce, San Francisco: Nov. 19-22

December 2019

CIO Perspectives*, Houston: Dec. 5

Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit, New York, Dec. 5

* This event is presented by IDG Communications, the parent company of CIO.com