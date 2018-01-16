10 top-rated tech companies to work for in 2018
Employee reviews of companies can help you get a feel for a company's culture before you decide to take a job — or even apply. Here are the top 10 tech companies according to employer review website Glassdoor.
Top-rated tech companies on Glassdoor
Glassdoor can offer you an insiders-look at what it’s like to work at almost any company before you decide to take the job. With candid reviews and ratings, employees — past and present — can leave reviews detailing their personal experiences working for the company.
And while you should always take into consideration jaded employees or the potential for fake reviews, reading through the list of reviews should give you a good sense of what the company culture is like before you sign on the dotted line. Here are the top 10 tech companies on Glassdoor’s 2018 Best Places to Work list.
Facebook is one of the most well-known tech companies, having grown from a small startup to a large, multi-billion-dollar organization. Despite its growth, Facebook has worked hard to maintain a unique corporate culture that offers competitive benefits and perks for employees. The company has a 4.6 rating on Glassdoor, while 98 percent approve of CEO Mark Zuckerberg — and 93 percent also said they’d recommend the company to a friend.
Facebook's employees enjoy free food, free health insurance, bonuses, generous vacation time with unlimited sick days, the ability to work from home, onsite fitness facilities, significant maternity and paternity leave and a childcare stipend. That’s just a short list of the perks and benefits mentioned in reviews — it’s easy to see Facebook invests heavily in it’s employees, while they’re on-campus or off.
Google is the first to acknowledge that, on the surface, the company has a lot in common with conventional tech companies. However, Google states that it has still managed to maintain a small-business mentality, where “every employee is integral to [Google’s] success.”
Google has a 4.4 rating on Glassdoor, while 96 percent say they approve of CEO Sundar Pichai — and 91 percent would also recommend the company to a friend. Google is well known for its benefits, which include roof top decks, flexible work schedules, telecommuting, on-site fitness facilities, unique office space, generous employee benefits, shuttle services for employees and free food from the café, just to name a few.
HubSpot
Founded in 2006 in Cambridge, Mass., HubSpot offers a popular inbound marketing and sales platform to help manage social media marketing, content management, web analytics and search engine optimization.
The company has a 4.7 rating and 99 percent approve of CEO Brian Halligan — 95 percent would recommend the company to a friend. The most mentioned benefits include unlimited vacation and PTO, flexible work opportunities, on-site gym classes, 12 weeks paid maternity and four weeks paid paternity leave and low co-pays for healthcare. HubSpot touts it’s “unique company culture” as the reason why it’s consistently ranked high on the Best Places to Work in tech — the company lives by it’s own Culture Code, which is regularly updated and now has over 1.3 million views.
World Wide Technology
World Wide Technology provides supply chain solutions for large public and private organizations around the world, and it’s also regularly recognized as one of the best places to work in tech. WWT’s corporate mission is to “create a profitable, growth company that is also a great place to work.” It’s a “three-legged stool,” which the company says needs all three legs in place, “or the stool falls.”
WWT currently has a 4.5 ranking on Glassdoor, while CEO Jim Kavanaugh has a 99 percent approval rating, and 93 percent of employees say they’d recommend the company to a friend. Among many other perks, WWT offers employees onsite family health care, tread-mill work stations, companywide PTO for volunteering, telecommuting, employee wellness programs and generous PTO.
Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software develops and sells UltiPro, a cloud-based HCM solution that helps businesses manage HR, payroll, benefits, time cards, recruitment and talent management. The company focuses on a “people first” culture; one reviewer says they were initially hesitant to believe Ultimate Software’s claim of a “people first” culture during the interview process, since “all companies say that,” but says “there’s really a different, positive energy here.”
The company has a 4.6 rating on Glassdoor, while 98 percent approve of CEO Scott Scherr and 92 percent would recommend the company to a friend. Telecommuting, 100 percent employer-paid healthcare, a strong work-life balance and a strong company culture are among the most touted perks.
SAP
SAP offers enterprise application software for businesses of all sizes, across every industry. As an employer, SAP encourages innovation, embraces diversity and encourages creativity. The company wants to create an environment that attracts “motivated, creative and forward-thinking employees.”
SAP has a 4.5 rating on Glassdoor, while 97 percent of reviewers approve of CEO Bill McDermott, and 92 percent would recommend the company to a friend. Employees mention the company’s work-life balance, with the opportunity to work from home as needed. The company’s overall work-environment, flexible working hours, 401(k) matching, and the generous benefits package are also among some of the most touted perks.
Salesforce
Salesforce offers a cloud-based, pay-as-you-go CRM platform to help businesses better manage customer service. It’s been named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Forbes six years running and has consistently ranked on Forbes’ and Glassdoor’s annual Best Places to Work lists.
The company has a 4.3 rating on Glassdoor, while 98 percent approve of CEO Marc Benioff and 87 percent would recommend the company to a friend. Employees note the company’s generous and affordable health plans, unlimited vacation time, a strong focus on equality and diversity, flexible work-from-home schedules, fitness benefits and free lunch and snacks as some of the best things about working for Salesforce.
It makes sense that a company known for disrupting the job-search industry would be well-known for its own company culture — as a result, LinkedIn consistently ranks as a great place to work in the tech industry.
The company has a 4.4 rating on Glassdoor, while 97 percent approve of CEO Jeff Weiner, and 88 percent say they’d recommend the company to a friend. Employees enjoy competitive health benefits, a strong 401(k) matching program, the option to return part-time after maternity leave, and a generally positive work-life balance, depending on the department.
DocuSign
DocuSign offers the technology that allows large and small businesses to streamline decisions, giving companies the technology to sign, send and manage documents virtually, from any mobile device, anywhere in the world.
DocuSign has a 4.5 rating on Glassdoor, while 99 percent approve of CEO Daniel Springer, and 91 percent would recommend the company to a friend. Employees say the strong work-life balance, great team members, a strong corporate culture despite rapid growth and quality products are some of the best perks at DocuSign.
NVIDIA
At NVIDIA, employees get the opportunity to work with some of the latest technology, and employees note that the work is engaging, fun and challenging. As one reviewer mentions, a rewarding work experience, “combined with great benefits and work-life balance,” helps make it one of the best places to work in tech.
The company has a 4.4 rating on Glassdoor, while 96 percent approve of CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, and 88 percent would recommend the company to a friend. The company offers competitive health insurance, maternity and paternity leave, telecommuting and unlimited vacation and PTO, with some opportunities for employee discounts on NVIDIA products.