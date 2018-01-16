10 top-rated tech companies to work for in 2018

Glassdoor can offer you an insiders-look at what it’s like to work at almost any company before you decide to take the job. With candid reviews and ratings, employees — past and present — can leave reviews detailing their personal experiences working for the company.

And while you should always take into consideration jaded employees or the potential for fake reviews, reading through the list of reviews should give you a good sense of what the company culture is like before you sign on the dotted line. Here are the top 10 tech companies on Glassdoor’s 2018 Best Places to Work list.