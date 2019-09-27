How to predict who will quit — and whom to poach

Predictive analytics is already well-known for helping organizations better analyze customer interactions, predict systems failures and forecast emerging market trends. But turn the lens inward, and analytics can also help managers improve employee retention, hiring, leadership development and engagement.

When it comes to choosing candidates to hire, making promotion decisions, and ascertaining which employees may leave the company in the next few months, managers typically rely on gut feeling rather than hard evidence. But advances in workplace analytics are changing that, allowing for more data-driven decision-making around personnel issues.

Here’s how predictive analytics can help reduce turnover and give your organizations insights as to whom it should target for direct recruiting efforts.

Reducing turnover

Turnover is expensive — recruiting, hiring, onboarding and training a new employee can cost upwards of 1.25 times their salary. That means businesses must make smart hires, and retain prized employees to get a decent return on their investment. Here, the ability to predict why and when talent will leave can provide valuable insights and save firms a substantial amount of money.