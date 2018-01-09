10 best places to work in 2018
Looking for a better workplace? Here are the 10 best companies you can work for, according to Glassdoor.
Glassdoor released its 2018 report of the best places to work, based off reviews and ratings submitted to the site. These top 10 companies have a few things in common when it comes to what makes employees happy. Some of the most common themes include a popular and well-liked CEO, competitive benefits, strong 401(k) programs, ample maternity and paternity leave and even free snacks and lunches.
Facebook, located in Menlo Park, Calif., has been around since 2004 and quickly grew to one of the largest social networking sites on the planet. Facebook currently holds a 4.6 rating on Glassdoor (out of 5), with 93 percent of Facebook employees on Glassdoor stating they'd recommend the company to a friend and 98 percent saying they approve of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The company prides itself on constantly evolving and finding ways to give back to the world. Employees reference the generous maternity and paternity leave — which goes up to four months — as well as free lunch and snacks and competitive insurance offerings.
Best benefits include:
- Free lunch and snacks
- Childcare stipend
- Four months maternity and paternity leave with a $4,000 bonus
- Expansive and affordable health insurance coverage
- Generous vacation and PTO
Bain & Co.
The Boston-based management consulting firm, Bain & Co., currently holds a 4.7 rating on Glassdoor, with a 98 percent approval rating for CEO Bob Bechek — and 96 percent say they would recommend the business to a friend.
On its Glassdoor profile, the company touts its supportive environment and dedication to helping employees feel they have a positive impact on the world. That philosophy seems to have paid off, considering the company has ranked first or second on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work most years since 2009. It also has one of the highest-rated CEOs on Glassdoor and was ranked as one of the best places to interview in 2017.
Best benefits include:
- Three months (or more) of maternity and paternity leave
- Strong health insurance coverage
- Extended vacation and PTO
- Free lunch and snacks
Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is no stranger to accolades for happy employees; it’s made Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list every year since 2009 — with one gap in 2014 — and it’s ranked in the top 10 since 2010. BCG has also graced Forbes’ list of 100 Best Companies to Work For, Fairygodboss’ list of Best Companies for Women, and Consulting Magazine’s list of Best Firms to Work For.
Boston Consulting Group currently holds a 4.3-star rating on Glassdoor, with 90 percent of respondents saying they would recommend the company to a friend and 94 percent saying they approve of CEO Rich Lesser. Some of the most cited benefits include low copays, ample vacation and paid time off as well as 100 percent matching on your 401(k).
Best benefits include:
- 100 percent covered health insurance
- Generous vacation and PTO
- Strong maternity and paternity leave, including for LGBT parental leave
- Free lunch and snacks
In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out Burger has ranked in the top 10 on Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work List every year since 2013 — except for 2014. Unlike other fast-food chains, In-N-Out Burger doesn’t franchise — it owns all 250 burger restaurants, most of which are in California. Employees say the company offers a great working environment, career growth, opportunity for advancement and flexible scheduling depending on your role.
Best benefits include:
- Free lunch and snacks — including free burgers
- Generous vacation and PTO
- Competitive health insurance and maternity and paternity leave
- Fun corporate outings
Google, probably best-known for its search engine, prides itself on being an unconventional company, even though it's grown to become a massive organization. The tech giant stays committed to maintaining the agility and culture of a small business, even as it has grown to be an influential worldwide technology leader.
Google has a 4.4 rating on Glassdoor, with 90 percent of respondents saying they would recommend the company to a friend. Following the trend of other companies on this list, CEO Sundar Pichai has a high approval rating of 96 percent. Google has ranked in the top 10 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work every year since 2012, and it’s made the list every year since 2009.
Best benefits include:
- Free lunch, breakfast, dinner and snacks, including healthy options
- 401(k) matching
- Maternity and paternity leave
- Flexible schedules
- Employee discount on Google products
Luluemon
Luluemon doesn’t have the highest Glassdoor rating on this list — it’s currently at a 4.1, with an 86 percent approval rating for CEO Laurent Potdevin and 85 percent saying they’d recommend the business to a friend. However, the sports apparel company jumped from No. 38 on Glassdoor’s 2017 Best Places to Work list to No. 6 on the 2018 list — which means employees might be singing a new tune. Reviews especially rave about the company’s dedication to health — with fitness stipends of $150 and $300 for part-time and full-time employees per month, in the form of a pre-loaded VISA card.
Best benefits include:
- Generous employee discount on lululemon products
- Inexpensive health insurance
- Monthly stipend for fitness classes
- Vacation & PTO
Hubspot
This Cambridge, Mass., company was founded in 2006 and focuses on creating and providing inbound marketing software for all aspects of marketing. Its products range from publishing software, to social media marketing services, to reporting and analytics, and beyond.
Hubspot currently holds a 4.7 rating on Glassdoor; 95 percent said they would recommend the company to a friend and 99 percent approve of CEO Brian Halligan. Reviewers pointed to the maternity and paternity leave, a fun working environment, strong growth and the fact that Hubspot pays the deductible on employee's health insurance as some of the best employee perks.
Best benefits include:
- Unlimited vacation and PTO
- 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave
- 401(k) matching
- Work-from-home flexibility
- Generous health coverage
World Wide Technology
World Wide Technology has a 4.5 rating on Glassdoor and a whopping 99 percent of respondents approve of CEO Jim Kavanaugh — meanwhile, 92 percent would recommend the business to a friend. It’s a company that invests in its corporate culture, despite growing to over 4,000 employees since it opened as a small product reseller.
Last year, Kavanaugh was the second-highest rated CEO on Glassdoor, and the company has ranked on the Best Places to Work list three years running. On Glassdoor, reviewers rave about the company’s benefits — including generous health, dental, vision and maternity benefits. When reviewers aren’t raving about benefits, they’re touting the strong company culture and highly-regarded leadership.
Best benefits include:
- 401(k) matching
- Affordable and expansive health coverage
- Generous maternity and paternity leave for full-time employees
St Jude Children’s Research Hospital
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital holds a 4.7 rating on Glassdoor, with a 98 percent approval rating for its CEO, James Downing — and 98 percent also said they’d recommend the company to a friend. The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital focuses on advancing cures and improving prevention of pediatric catastrophic diseases — and is most notably known for it’s stance that “no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.”
Best benefits include:
- 80 percent employer paid health insurance
- Low insurance copays
- Retirement plan
- Vacation and PTO
- Maternity and paternity leave
Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software has an overall rating of 4.6, and 98 percent of employees approve of CEO Scott Scherr, while 93 percent would recommend the company to a friend. The company touts a “People First” principle that extends to employees, customers and the community. Despite having over 3,700 employees, Ultimate Software embraces a collaborative and innovative corporate culture, while also giving back regularly through volunteering.
As a company, Ultimate Software has been acknowledged several times — just last year it ranked first on Fortune Magazine’s list of Best Large Workplaces in Technology, fifth on Forbes’ list of Best Places to Work for Millennials and fourth on Forbes’ 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity.
Best benefits include:
- 40 percent 401(k) matching
- 100 percent employer paid medical, dental and vision
- Four weeks paid paternity leave
- Unlimited PTO