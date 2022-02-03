Future Enterprise – Series Intro

There you were — minding your own business — when 2020 came knocking. In light of the new economic reality caused by COVID, future-focused leadership has never been more important. Which is why IDC is pleased to bring you Future Enterprise, a new podcast for business and tech executives, aimed at helping you leverage technology to achieve innovative, disruptive, and productive business outcomes. The series features in-depth conversations about emergent trends in work, intelligence, and digital innovation. It also offers applied examples from the field, showing each of those trends in action.

In this inaugural episode, host Joseph Pucciarelli, IDC Group Vice-President, sits down with Meredith Whalen, IDC Chief Research Officer, and Crawford Del Prete, IDC President (former COO), to talk about Future Enterprise, and how businesses can build back with greater resiliency to face down whatever curveballs are coming next. They’ll also predict which pandemic-related pivots could potentially stick around for a while — and which changes and trends are headed for the dustbin of history. It’s all in a day’s work.

For more information visit Future Enterprise.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.