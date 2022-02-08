Home
CIO Leadership Live with Scott Case, CIO, Truist

CIO Leadership Live
By Maryfran Johnson , Columnist,
IDG
IDG

Scott Case, CIO at Truist, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss transforming digital business, best-of-breed IT, cyber resilience strategies, hybrid work lessons, the evolving CIO role and more.

Watch this episode:

Listen to this episode:

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.