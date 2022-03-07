CIO Leadership Live with Matt Mehlbrech, Vice President of Information

Matt Mehlbrech, Vice President of Information Technology at CoorsTek, Inc., joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss IT leadership, business strategy, the latest technologies and more.
Watch this episode:
Listen to this episode:
Next read this
Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.