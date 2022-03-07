Home
CIO Leadership Live with Matt Mehlbrech, Vice President of Information

Matt Mehlbrech, Vice President of Information Technology at CoorsTek, Inc., joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss IT leadership, business strategy, the latest technologies and more.

