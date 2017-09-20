10 most in-demand Internet of Things skills

The internet of things (IoT) is in the midst of an explosion, as more connected devices proliferate. But there's a problem: not enough talent with the right skills to manage and execute on IoT projects. So while IoT is poised to be the next great IT jobs boom, insufficient staffing and lack of expertise is the top-cited barrier for organizations currently looking to implement and benefit from IoT, according to research from Gartner.

Moreover, research from Immersat Research Programme reveals that 33 percent of organizations would benefit from additional skills, while 47 percent say they lack IoT skills altogether. The three specific skills areas where organizations are lacking? Data security, data science and technical support. Without these skills, 30 percent of organizations say they will use an external provider to handle some IoT development, while 46 percent say an external provider will be brought in to handle “as much of this as possible.”

"Tech companies are definitely solidifying their IoT strategies, but what we’re seeing is they don't have the processes and talent in-house to make these things happen. In fact, Gartner says that three-quarters of IoT projects will go on for twice as long as they should, because of insufficient talent in key areas," says Rich Pearson, categories director for global freelance marketplace Upwork. By tracking data from Upwork's extensive database, Pearson and his team have identified the top ten skills companies need to drive a successful IoT strategy.

Data is sourced from the Upwork database and is based on annual job posting growth and skills demand, as measured by the number of job posts mentioning these skills posted on Upwork from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017.