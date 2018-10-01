10 top-ranked tech MBA programs for 2018
Here are 2018’s top 10 technology-focused MBA programs in the U.S., as ranked by US News & World Report.
Top-ranked tech-focused MBA programs
There’s a looming executive leadership crisis in today’s IT companies, but there’s certainly no shortage of excellent, rigorous programs designed to help build the next generation of great leaders. If you’re looking for a resume boost and/or considering a career path that leads to the C-suite, an MBA with a technology focus is definitely a consideration.
Based on the 2018 rankings from U.S. News and World Report, here are the top 10 technology-centric MBA programs, their costs and full-time enrollment statistics.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – Sloan School of Management
Sloan is the top-ranked school for technology-focused MBAs, and students can take courses like Fundamentals of Digital Business Strategy and Generating Business Value in IT to prepare them for tech leadership roles and, potentially, the C-suite.
Carnegie Mellon — Tepper School of Business
Tepper offers a technology leadership MBA in conjunction with the Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science. It’s aimed at students with an undergraduate degree in computer science or engineering who aspire to C-level positions like CIO or CTO.
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities — Carlson School of Management
Carlson also offers a technology-focused concentration within its MBA program, intended to prepare students for careers in technology consulting, business analytics and predictive modeling, compliance and auditing of business processes, global sourcing management, and IT governance, among other areas.
University of Texas, Austin — McCombs School of Business
McCombs offers an Information Systems concentration with its MBA program, with an emphasis on knowing how to leverage IT to create business value; understanding the strategic, financial and economic implications of IT projects; and developing the expertise to manage global resources and projects enabled through IT.
University of Arizona — Eller College of Management
Eller’s Management Information Systems (MIS) concentration prepares MBA students for analyzing, designing, implementing and managing IT. Candidates can enroll in the school's MIS/MBA Business Intelligence and Analysis track, which combines analysis skills and real-world experience into the course of study.
University of Pennsylvania — The Wharton School
Wharton boasts one of the largest enrollments in the top 10, with more than 1,700 students currently enrolled in its MBA programs, according to U.S. News and World Report. Students can focus in Operations and Information Management, and can specialize further by choosing the school’s Systems track.
New York University — Leonard N. Stern School of Business
NYU's Stern School of Business offers a specialization in Management of Information Technology and Operations that focuses on technology-enabled business models and the alignment of IT and operations with corporate strategy, the school says. Students will learn how to make sound IT investment decisions effectively manage IT assets and data and craft operations and IT strategies to exploit emerging technical opportunities.
Stanford University — Stanford Graduate School of Business
Stanford Graduate School of Business heavily emphasizes alternative education methods, including corporate case studies, global study trips, role-playing and real-world immersion internships. In addition to the traditional, required management courses, students can opt for elective courses in operations, information and technology.
University of Maryland, College Park — Robert H. Smith School of Business
Smith’s Decisions, Operations and IT (DO&IT) program prepares students for careers in the management, design, and implementation of information systems. MBA candidates can choose to focus on Information Systems, Operations Management, or Business Analytics.
Indiana University — Kelley School of Business
Kelley School of Business emphasizes integration, leadership and experiential learning across various business disciplines. Students can choose from a variety of concentrations, including accounting, consulting, entrepreneurship, finance, general management, marketing, production/operations management, and supply chain management/logistics.