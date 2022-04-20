Home
University of Miami Health System’s CIO David Reis on high-touch digital healthcare

Maryfran Johnson
By Maryfran Johnson
Columnist, CIO
David Reis, Vice President & CIO at the University of Miami Health System, joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss high-touch digital healthcare, disrupting IT cost models, flexible sourcing, re-recruiting tech talent and more. This episode is sponsored by Fairfax County, Virginia. Learn more at FairfaxCountyEDA.Org.

