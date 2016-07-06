9 best technology jobs in the U.S.

Computers, smartphones, tablets, e-readers -- technology touches every aspect of our daily lives. It facilitates business, communication, travel, entertainment and healthcare, just to name a few, and the industry boasts high salaries and low unemployment rates. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that technology jobs will grow at a rate of 12 percent this decade, almost twice the growth rate of jobs growth overall.

Here, based on the number of projected jobs from 2014 to 2024, the median salary and the unemployment rate are the nine best technology jobs as ranked by US News & World Report.