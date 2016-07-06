9 best technology jobs in the U.S.
Looking to start or change your technology career? US News & World Report offers its ranking of the nine best technology jobs.
The best tech jobs in 2016
Computers, smartphones, tablets, e-readers -- technology touches every aspect of our daily lives. It facilitates business, communication, travel, entertainment and healthcare, just to name a few, and the industry boasts high salaries and low unemployment rates. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that technology jobs will grow at a rate of 12 percent this decade, almost twice the growth rate of jobs growth overall.
Here, based on the number of projected jobs from 2014 to 2024, the median salary and the unemployment rate are the nine best technology jobs as ranked by US News & World Report.
1. Computer systems analyst
A computer systems analyst uses both IT and business knowledge to effectively recommend computer systems and processes that will help clients run more efficient and effective businesses.
Software developer
Software developers design new technology innovations, programs and applications. They also are responsible for writing, debugging and maintaining code for businesses and mentoring younger developers.
3. Web developer
Web developers design and build websites and web-based applications for businesses. They must have both technical and artistic expertise; while some Web developers can do both front-end and back-end work, often these responsibilities are split into two specialties.
4. IT manager
IT managers are responsible for assessing and delivering the long-term IT strategy of a business. IT managers coordinate technology-related matters with top executives, plan upgrades of existing software or hardware and negotiating with vendors for service of current products or purchasing new ones.
5. Information security analyst
Information security analysts are the gatekeepers or security guards of information systems; they monitor, try to prevent and respond to data breaches and other cyberattacks. They plan and execute security measures to shield an organization's computer systems and networks from infiltration and cyberattacks.
6. Database administrator
7. Computer support specialist
These tech savants can walk you through fixing just about everything, from your home desktop to a printer, router, software, networking or storage issues and more. Because of the nature of their job, computer support specialists must have excellent communication skills and a whole lot of patience.
8. Computer systems administrator
Systems administrators identify network or computer issues, make updates to equipment and software, ensure email and data storage networks work properly and that employee workstations are connected to the central computer network. They also set up and maintain an organization's computer servers and train new users on how to use relevant hardware and software.
9. Computer programmer
Computer programmers write the code that allows software programs to run. In many cases, a programmer's work will start after a software developer or engineer passes off design specifications for a particular program. The programmer's job entails refining the ideas and solving the problems that arise while converting the program into code. Programmers also rewrite, debug, maintain and test (and retest and retest) software and programs to ensure peak performance.