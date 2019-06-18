5 enterprise cloud strategy trends for 2019

Cloud computing has become the de facto platform for fueling digital transformations and modernizing IT portfolios. Companies are increasingly finding business agility or cost savings by renting software from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and other services.

Most enterprises procure cloud services from two or more vendors, a trend that is gaining traction in 2019 as global public cloud spending tops $200 billion, according to Forrester Research. And they have their rivals in mind as they modernize core business apps with analytics, machine learning, IoT, messaging, and database services created in the cloud, says Forrester Research analyst Dave Bartoletti.

“In 2019, cloud computing will be shorthand for the best way to turn disruptive ideas into amazing software — faster,” Bartoletti says. What follows these conversations, Bartoletti says, are discussions on how to move data created in core enterprise apps from the likes of SAP and Oracle into public clouds.

Here CIO.com looks at the key trends shaping cloud adoption this year.