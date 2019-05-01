CIO Hall of Fame honorees

The CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration.
This elite group has a reputation for leadership among their peers (or outside entities such as the media or industry experts) and have shown a positive influence on the IT profession and/or advancement of the CIO role. Previous successful nominees have been current CIOs with at least 10-15 years' experience in CIO positions at mid-sized to large enterprises.
Below is a list of the 140 members of the CIO Hall of Fame, showing the year of their induction and their company affiliation at the time. 2019's honorees will be celebrated at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held August 19-21, 2019, at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs.
Class of 2019
- Rob Alexander, CIO, Capital One
- Steve Betts, SVP & CIO, Health Care Service Corporation
- Alan Cullop, CIO, DaVita
- Craig Cuyar, SVP & Global CIO, Omnicom Group
- Richard (Dick) Daniels, EVP, CIO, Kaiser Permanente
- Anuj Dhanda, CIO & EVP, Albertsons Companies
- Randall Gaboriault, CIO; SVP, Innovation and Strategic Development, Christiana Care Health System
- Zack Hicks, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Toyota Motor North America; CEO & President, Toyota Connected North America, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) & Toyota Connected North America
- Ann Joyce, CIO, Chicos FAS
- Vince Kellen, CIO, University of California, San Diego
- Michael R. Kingston, SVP, CIO, L'Oreal Americas
- Michael Mathias, EVP, Customer Experience & CIO, Blue Shield of California
- Kathy McElligott, EVP, CIO/CTO, McKesson
- Gregory Morrison, SVP & CIO, Cox Enterprises
- Steven J. Randich, EVP & CIO, FINRA
- Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO, Adobe Inc.
- Lynden Lee Tennison, EVP, Chief Strategy & Information Officer (retired), Union Pacific Railroad
- Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle
- Stephen Warren, CIO, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- Walter Yosafat, SVP/CIO, Wyndham Destinations
Class of 2018
- Robert Fecteau, SVP & CIO, SAIC
- Michelle Garvey, EVP & CIO, J Crew Group
- Dr. John D. Halamka MD, CIO, Beth Israel Deaconess Health System
- Joel Jacobs, VP, CIO & CSO, The MITRE Corp.
- Steven A. John, CIO, Aramark Uniform Services & Aramark Beverage Services
- Raymond Karrenbauer, SVP & CIO, International Financial Group (IFG) Companies
- William McCorey, SVP & CIO, Universal Parks and Resorts
- Stuart McGuigan, CIO, Johnson & Johnson
- Scott McKay, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Genworth Financial
- Larry Quinlan, Global CIO, Deloitte
- John P. Repko, VP & Global CIO, Johnson Controls
- Glenn Schneider, EVP & CIO, Discover Financial Services
- Eash Sundaram, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, JetBlue Airways
- Deanna Wise, EVP & CIO, Dignity Health
- Richard Williams, SVP & CIO, Celgene Corp.
Class of 2017
- Phil Bertolini, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan
- Suja Chandrasekaran, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark
- Phil Fasano, Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG
- Tracy Futhey, CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University
- Clark Golestani, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck
- Rick Hopfer, CIO, Molina Healthcare
- Bask Iyer, Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware
- Justin Kershaw, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill
- Catherine Kozik, Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV
- Anne Margulies, CIO, Harvard University
- Paul Martin, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International
- Harry Moseley, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG
- Dan Olley, Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier
- James Rinaldi, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Randal Robison, Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)
- Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants
- Wayne Shurts, Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco
- Frank Sirianni, Vice President and CIO, Fordham University
- Mike Skinner, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service
- Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University
Class of 2016
- Mike Benson, AT&T Entertainment
- Stephen Gold,CVS Health
- Albert Hitchcock, Pearson, Inc.
- Suresh Kumar, BNY Mellon
- Donagh Herlihy Bloomin', Brands
- Randy Sloan, Southwest Airlines
- Robert Urwiler, Vail Resorts
Class of 2015
- Rebecca JacobyCisco
- Ina Kamenz, Eli Lilly
- Tom Peck, AECOM
- Chris Perretta, State Street Corp.
- Steve Phillips, Avnet
Class of 2014
- Thaddeus Arroyo, AT&T
- Chris Hjelm, Kroger, Inc.
- Elizabeth Hackenson, AES Corp.
- David Thompson, Western Union
- Raymond Voelker, Progressive Insurance
- Peter Weis, Matson Navigation
Class of 2013
- Kent Kushar, E&J Gallo
- David Smoley, Flextronics
- Teri Takai, U.S. Dept. of Defence
Class of 2012
- Helen Cousins, Lincoln Trust
- Dana Deasy, BP Global
- Alan Matula, Royal Dutch Shell
- Thomas Nealon, J.C. Penney
- Bill Oates, City of Boston
- Stephanie Reel,Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- Steve Rubinow, FX Alliance
- Tim Theriault, Walgreens
- Dave Weick, McDonald's
Class of 2010
- Tom Flanagan
- Frank Modruson, Accenture
- Tom Murphy, AmeriSourceBergen
- Filippo Passerini, P&G
- Brent Stacey, Idaho National Laboratory
Class of 2009
- Asif Ahmad
- Jean-Michel Ares, Coca-Cola, Inc.
- William Deam, Quintiles Transnational
- David Johns, Owens-Corning
- Tony Scott, Microsoft Corp.
- Pat Skarulis, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Class of 2008
- Dave Barnes, UPS
- June Drewry, The Chubb Insurance Group
- Bruce Goodman, Humana
- Patricia Lawicki, Pacific Gas & Electric
- Patricia Morrison, Motorola
- Keith Morrow, Blockbuster
- John Puckett, DuPont
- Geir Ramleth, Bechtel Corp.
- Andreas Resch, Bayer AG
- Peter Walton, Hess Corp.
- Robert Willett, Best Buy
- Doreen Wright, Campbell Soup
Class of 2007
- Gregor Bailar, Capital One
- John Boushy, Ameristar Casinos
- Robert Carter, FedEx
- Barbra Cooper, Toyota Motor Sales USA
- Rick Dalzell, Amazon.com
- John Doucette, United Technologies Corp.
- Monte Ford, American Airlines
- Jim Flyzik, The Flyzik Group
- Paul Gaffney, Desktone
- John Glaser, Partners Healthcare
- Darwin John, Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-Day Saints
- David Kepler, Dow Chemical
- Shaygan Kheradpir, Verizon
- Dawn Lepore, Drugstore.com
- Randy Mott, Hewlett-Packard
- Michael Prince, Burlington Coat Factory
- Rebecca Rhoads, Raytheon
- Ralph Szygenda, General Motors
- Kevin Turner, Microsoft Corp.
- Carl Wilson, Marriott International
Class of 1997
- John Cross, BP
- David V. Evans, J.C. Penney
- Charles Feld, The Feld Group
- Cinda A. Hallman, DuPont Co.
- Max D. Hopper, The Sabre Group
- Katherine M. Hudson, W.H. Brady Co.
- Donald R. Lasher, U.S. Dept. of the Interior
- Bob L. Martin, Wal-Mart
- DuWayne J. Peterson, Merrill Lynch
- Ron J. Ponder, AT&T Corp.
- Paul A. Strassmann, The Information Economics Press
- Patricia M. Wallington, Xerox Corp.
