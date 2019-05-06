Job candidates for the most in-demand IT positions are hard to find and, sometimes, hard for hiring managers and recruiters to describe, as new technologies appear and current ones evolve.

A report from CompTIA suggests the most sought-after jobs in IT are currently software positions, IT support specialists and systems engineers, in that order. Close behind and still showing strong growth are cybersecurity positions and roles based on emerging technology.

We reached out to recruiters, executives, and tech pros, asking them to weigh in on the best opportunities they see in the year ahead. If you’re burning out on your current gig, or feel that your role may be heading toward a dead end, consider some of these roles that offer security and steady growth for the foreseeable future.

Multi-cloud integrator