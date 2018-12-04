7 hot IT outsourcing trends — and 7 going cold

As IT organizations become more strategic, so too do their partnerships with IT outsourcing providers. Digital transformation, automation, cognitive capabilities, and the data revolution are not just shaking up how IT operates, they are greatly impacting the kind — and quality — of services under contract with IT outsourcing firms.

Here is a look at the technologies, strategies and shifting customer demands shaking up IT outsourcing right now and the once-hot developments that are beginning to cool. If you’re looking to leverage an IT outsourcing partnership, or want to make good on the market for IT outsourcing as a provider yourself, the following heat index of IT outsourcing trends should be your guide.

Heating up: Competitive sourcing

The increased adoption of as-a-service options and intelligent automation are enabling more IT services integration and true vendor agnosticism, making it possible for IT leaders to adopt more of a competitive sourcing model where service providers vie for the enterprise’s business.