Public cloud services are a strategic weapon for CIOs. More than a way to cease operating data centers, the public cloud offers CIOs the ability to focus on strategic projects aimed at boosting the bottom line.

“As organizations pursue new IT architectures and operating philosophies, they put in place a foundation for new opportunities in digital business,” said Gartner analyst Ed Anderson in a blog post in January.

Whether that means building a mobile app or analyzing data to strengthen customer engagement, these shifts signal how strategic the public cloud has become. But CIOs also view cloud as a platform for building software faster by embracing agile and DevOps.

Thanks to enterprises’ emerging “cloud-first” strategies, spending on IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) will grow from $39.5 billion in 2019 to $63 billion through 2021, Gartner says.