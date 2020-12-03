11 old-school IT principles that still rule

The more things stay the same, the more they change.

That’s not exactly how the saying goes, but it is the phrase that should be engraved over every door leading to IT. It’s certainly better than “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”

Not a lot has changed since our early days, when IT was EDP and programmers were the high priests of the glass house.

Except for everything.

Luckily, much of the fundamental wisdom of the early days of IT still applies, just in a different, modernized guise. Here are 11 old-school principles that will guide you through next-generation IT, and the fundamental differences in the ways you should apply them.