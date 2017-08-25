In its Apex Developer Guide, Salesforce describes Apex as an “object-oriented programming language that allows developers to execute flow and transaction control statements on the Force.com platform server.” Apex “looks like Java and acts like database stored procedures” and “enables developers to add business logic to most system events, including button clicks, related record updates, and Visualforce pages.”

Ready to get started coding in Salesforce?

During this 2.5-hour course, taught by a Salesforce Technical Architect at Google, you’ll learn the basics of Salesforce development, as well as how to write, test and deploy Apex triggers. No programming experience required — anyone can code!