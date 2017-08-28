Maximizing the Benefits of Software Defined Storage in a Hyperconverged Data Center

Businesses pursuing digital transformation strategies are looking to IT as an enabler of market growth and new revenue opportunities. Lines of business need apps that enhance the customer experience and enable a customized self-service environment. Success depends on how effectively IT empowers the business to utilize data – meaning the impetus is on IT to find ways to make data more accessible without compromising security.

Scott Sinclair, storage analyst with the Enterprise Strategy Group, writes that digital business transformation necessitates an IT infrastructure transformation. “The resulting infrastructure not only needs to manage the increased scope and scale of incoming and outgoing data, it must also become more agile and flexible,” he advises. “The more innovative a business becomes at using data, the greater the likelihood new products, services and initiatives will need to pivot quickly.”

For many, this means transitioning to a software defined architecture that’s powered by a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). HCI promises huge performance and cost optimziation benefits by enabling a platform that can deliver containers, virtual machines and storage in a single, software-defined stack. As this evolution takes shape, it’s important to understand how the various infrastructure components fit. In particular, software defined storage (SDS) plays a crucial role in facilitating the abstraction of the underlying hardware with its ability to effectively eliminate the need for manual storage configurations within the new virtual data center.

SDS also plays a crucial role as container acceptance migrates from development to production. By leveraging a pure software hyperconverged solution that includes containers, SDS can address the need for highly flexible, persistent storage in production mode. Not only is SDS highly available, it provides controlled data redundancy to protect the data, using existing hardware across a single pool of storage – so even if a server goes down, the organization is never in the position of losing access data needed to run apps – a key benefit of moving to a software-defined infrastructure.

“The storage silo is often viewed as the most difficult to transform, mainly because of technical issues,” notes Simon Robinson of 451 Research “Storage typically doesn’t scale out, different systems don’t operate well with each other, and traditional storage uses a range of exotic technologies that require highly skilled professionals to manage, such as Fibre Channel. However, senior IT managers know that any IT transformation project that does not consider some element of storage transformation is likely to fail, and this is an area they must address.”

SDS adds efficiency by bringing together otherwise disparate components while automating policy-based management and ultimately simplifying administration tasks.

“Your storage infrastructure should deliver enough performance to ensure you can leverage the right data at the right time,” Sinclair advises. “It also must be capable of sufficiently and incrementally increasing that performance so you can layer on new workloads without impacting existing business processes.”

A truly software-designed architecture that leverages a hyperconverged approach needs all its components to work in concert with one another. As such, servers must orchestrate with the VMs and containers, as well as often fragmented storage components. With SDS, resources are utilized dynamically across the entire on-premises or cloud landscape, contributing to significanltly better use of existing resources to lower costs.

Bottom line, SDS is a primary piece of a next generation software defined hyperconverged infrastructure solution, which can enable virtual data centers of the future.

To learn more about how you can leverage software defined storage (SDS) to improve data center performance as part of a hyperconverged infrastructure approach click here.