New CIO, CTO appointments

Movers & Shakers is where you can keep up with new CIO appointments and gain valuable insight into the job market and CIO hiring trends. As every company becomes a technology company, CEOs and corporate boards are seeking multi-dimensional CIOs with superior skills in technology, communications, business strategy and digital innovation. The role is more challenging than ever before — but even more exciting and rewarding!

If you have CIO job news to share, please email me!

---------------------------------------------------------------

ASCAP names Tristan Boutros as CTO

ASCAP Tristan Boutros

Tristan Boutros, formerly COO for The New York Times, will now lead technology and strategy, work with the Digital Product, Data Strategy and Operations teams for global IT and infrastructure, and support ASCAP’s cloud strategy, according to a recent release.

Boutros previously held senior IT leadership roles at Warner Music Group, Blackberry, and IAC. He is also an adjunct professor of computer science at Columbia University.

Abe Hong named CIO for Discount Tires

Abe Hong will be accountable for all digital and enterprise technology in this new role. He was previously senior vice president and CIO with Station Casinos for several years. Prior to that, Hong was vice president of Global IT Infrastructure & Technology Architecture at Starbucks.

Delta Dental of California names Kirsten Garen CIO and senior vice president

Delta Dental Kristen Garen

As CIO of Delta Dental of California, Kirsten Garen will be responsible for all technology strategy, applications and services for the Delta Dental group of companies. She is a previous winner of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s and San Francisco Business Times’ Best Bay Area CIO in the innovation and transformation category in 2014 and one of the most influential women in Bay Area business by the San Francisco Business Times in 2015.

Prior to joining Delta Dental, Garen was CIO for Bank of the West. She also is a board member of the Commonwealth Club of California. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Campbell Soup Company hires Francisco Fraga as CIO

Francisco Fraga, now with Campbell Soup, was previously with Procter & Gamble since 1996, most recently serving as vice president of information technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Universidad Simon Bolivar.

Ken LeBlanc named senior vice president and CIO at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Ken LeBlanc

Ken LeBlanc will be critical in this role as Iron Mountain continues to provide its customers with differentiated capabilities and plans to further leverage technology as a competitive advantage. This includes digitizing core business processes for scale and speed and providing the global workforce with solutions that will improve productivity. This will require strong business partnerships, portfolio simplification, and a robust operating model. Previously, LeBlanc had been consulting with CIO Sensei, and prior to that, he was vice president of digitization and service management at EMC.

Pier 1 Imports names Bhargav J. Shah as senior vice president and CIO

Bhargav J. Shah comes to Pier 1 with nearly 20 years of broad-based technology, digital and supply chain experience. Most recently, he was CIO and head of ecommerce at IntegraCore, a global supply chain management company, and CIO and CTO at online retailer Overstock.com.

Pier 1 President and CEO Alasdair James stated in a recent release, “We are pleased to have someone with Bhargav’s expertise join Pier 1 Imports. He brings a diverse skill set that includes IT strategy, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as an impressive track record of driving automation and growth. Importantly, we also expect to benefit from his retail systems experience. We look forward to Bhargav’s contributions as our organization focuses on utilizing more data-driven initiatives to fuel efficiency, sophistication and improved performance.”

Christopher Clanton named first CIO for Strategic Financial Solutions

Christopher Clanton will be responsible for creating new technology solutions for Strategic Financial Solutions. CEO Ryan Sasson summed up Clanton’s hiring as an important one for the growth of Strategic. The role will cover all aspects of technology, including production development, information architecture, operations and security. Clanton brings more than two decades of experience to Strategic and was most recently the CTO at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

Maurice Bastarache promoted to CIO at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Maurice Bastarache joined Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in August 2009 as an enterprise solutions architect and subsequently held a series of IT leadership roles. Prior to Chesapeake, Bastarache was employed by Bassett Healthcare Network.

Thomas Jefferson Hospital names Nassar Nizami as CIO

Nassar Nizami joins Thomas Jefferson University Hospital from New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was vice president/deputy for information systems. Prior to that, Nizami was chief information security officer for Yale New Haven Health System. He holds an MBA from Columbia University, an MS in Management Engineering from the University of Bridgeport, and a BS from Eastern Mediterranean University.