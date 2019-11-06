New CIO appointments, November 2019

Movers & Shakers is where you can keep up with new CIO appointments and gain valuable insight into the job market and CIO hiring trends. As every company becomes a technology company, CEOs and corporate boards are seeking multi-dimensional CIOs with superior skills in technology, communications, business strategy and digital innovation. The role is more challenging than ever before — but even more exciting and rewarding! If you have CIO job news to share, please email me!

---------------------------------------------------------------

New CIO appointments added Nov. 6

GrainCorp Malt names Nina Palludan as CIO

Palludan will be a key contributor for the company’s IT strategy and planning process for all business units. She joins the firm from FourD2, where she was Principal Architect and Proprietor, as well as from Hanna Andersson, where she was CIO. Palludan has a BS in Management Information Systems from California State University, Long Beach.

Par Pacific Holdings appoints Sudhakar Virupakshi as Vice President of IT and CIO

Virupakshi is responsible for developing and executing on the overall enterprise-wide IT strategy. He joined the firm most recently from HollyFrontier Corporation, where he had been Vice President – IT (Corp. Functions – Architecture & Strategies) and was previously Chief Architect & Director for Tesoro Corporation. Virupakshi holds an MBA from Bangalore University.

The Hartford appoints Deepa Soni as CIO

The Hartford Deepa Soni, CIO

In Soni’s new role, she will be responsible for heading up technology strategy and delivery for the organization, with special emphasis on delivering digital transformation. She joins the company from BMO Financial Group, where she was CIO (U.S.). Soni has a Bachelor of Technology from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Doug King promoted to Senior Vice President and CIO with Northwestern Medicine

King was previously Vice President, Information Services, Applications & Technology for the organization and was CIO for Northwestern University – The Feinberg School of Medicine prior to that. King holds a BS in Information Systems from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Benedictine University.

Richard Entrup joins Verizon Business Group

Verizon Business Group Richard Entrup, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions

Entrup joined Verizon (Business Group) as Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions. In his new role, Richard is responsible for helping customers explore how they can leverage 5G and emerging technology in support of business transformation and creating enhanced client experiences. This includes 5G, IOT, AR/VR/MR, AI/ML, Location Services, and Computer Vision. Prior to Verizon, Richard was Global CIO at Christie’s, where he led global technology operations, cybersecurity, e-Commerce, digital transformation, and strategic innovation.

Korn Ferry appoints Brandon Johnson as Senior Vice President and CIO

Johnson leads the development and execution of the worldwide corporate IT strategy for the organization. He joined the company from RGP, where he was most recently Executive Vice President Corporate Operations and CIO. Johnson as a BBA in Computer Information Systems from the University of Texas at El Paso, an MS in Computer Systems Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus, and an MS in Information Technology Management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Richard Cox Jr. joins Cox Enterprises as Senior Vice President and CIO

Cox joins the organization from the City of Atlanta, where he was on loan for the previous 15 months as COO. Prior to that, he joined Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, in 2013 where he was Vice President of Client Performance and Vice President of Business Operations and Customer Care, with particular areas of emphasis within other subsidiaries, Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Cox has a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University and an MBA from Kennesaw State University – Michael J. Coles College of Business.

Harvard Maintenance appoints William Velez as CIO

Harvard Maintenance William Velez, CIO

Velez is responsible for IT strategy and operations spanning the enterprise, with a special focus on digital business transformation. Previously, he was CIO for Intermex Wire Transfer. Velez has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, a Masters’ degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and holds an MBA from The Wharton School, also at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jim Swanson named Executive Vice President and Group CIO for Johnson & Johnson

Swanson’s new role involves the strategic use of technology to expand the firm’s global impact. He joins the organization from Bayer, where he was CIO and Head of Digital Transformation, Crop Science. Prior to that, he was with Monsanto for several years, as CIO. Swanson holds a Bachelor of Science in BioScience and BioTechnology and an MS in Computer Science, both from Drexel University.

Nicole Rosenberger appointed Vice President of IT for Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Rosenberger oversees the strategy, direction, and management of all IT systems across the organization. Most recently, she was Global Head, Corporate IT Functions at Celgene. Rosenberger holds a BS degree in Management Information Systems and Computer Science from Western Connecticut State University.

Astin Thomas named CIO for Sunbelt Transformer

Thomas brings nearly 15 years of business technology leadership experience to Sunbelt Transformer. Most recently, he was Vice President, IT Enterprise Applications for Thermon Group Holdings. He has a BSc in Information Technology from Western Governors University, Austin, TX, and a M. Eng., Cybersecurity Policy & Compliance, from The George Washington University, Washington DC.

---------------------------------------------------------------

New CIO appointments added Sept. 23

Northwestern Mutual appoints Neal Sample as CIO

Neal Sample has been named CIO at Northwestern Mutual. He comes to the company from ExpressScripts, where he was most recently COO, and prior to that, CIO. Additionally, he held IT leadership roles at American Express. Sample holds a Ph.D. and M.S. from Stanford University in computer science and M.S. and B.S. degrees in computer science from the University of Wyoming.

TammyLynne Jonas named CIO at Self Esteem Brands

Self Esteem Brands TammyLynne Jonas, CIO

TammyLynne Jonas has been appointed CIO across all the Self Esteem Brands, which includes Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, and Waxing the City. She will oversee development, infrastructure, security, and data initiatives across the globe. Most recently, she was CIO for Holiday Stationstores (Couche-Tard) and prior to that, she was vice president of technology: vendor management, sourcing, enterprise services, app dev for Kohl’s. Jonas holds an executive MBA in international business from Marquette University, and undergraduate degrees in mathematics, English, and Spanish from Carthage College.

SOS Security appoints JP Saini as CIO

SOS Security JP Saini, CIO

JP Saini has been named CIO at SOS Security. He comes from TRC Companies, where he held a variety of IT leadership roles, including CIO, CTO, vice president and director of IT, over the course of several years. In his new role, he will provide overall strategic guidance for information systems, supporting accelerated growth for the organization. Saini hold an MBA from Montclair State University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electronics engineering from Bangalore University in Bangalore, India.

Genesys names Pranab Sinha as SVP and CIO

As senior vice president and CIO of Genesys, Pranab Sinha is responsible for all areas of IT, including leading the strategic and tactical growth plans for the organization. He was previously CIO at MACOM and prior to that was with Seagate Technology for many years, where he was most recently vice president of IT. Sinha has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology and an MBA from Lucas Graduate School of Business at San Jose State University.

Jeff Shumway promoted to CIO at Insight Enterprises

Jeff Shumway has been named CIO at Insight Enterprises. He joined the organization in 2005, and since then, he has held progressively more responsible IT leadership roles. Prior to his current role, he was senior vice president of global information systems for the firm. Shumway has a Master of Science in Information Management degree from the WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Rich’s Products names Yexi Liu as CIO

Rich’s Products Yexi Liu, CIO

In his new role as CIO of Rich’s Products, Yexi Liu will be responsible for a recently overhauled corporate information resources space, which includes advanced technology and forward-thinking functionality. He joins the firm from Westinghouse, where he was CIO. Liu has an MBA from Clemson University.

CNA Financial welcomes Jane Possell as CIO

As CIO of CNA Financial, Jane Possell will oversee all areas of IT strategy for the company. She joins the organization from Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she was vice president of digital and business insurance technology (U.S.). Possell has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.

Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints Francesco Tinto as global CIO, SVP

Francesco Tinto’s new role as CIO and senior vice president at Walgreens Boots Alliance involves IT leadership of all the company’s divisions, including implementation of technology and digital innovation, data analytics, business intelligence, development, support, infrastructure, security, and technical services. He joins the organization from Kraft Heinz Company and Kraft Foods, where he was most recently global CIO. Tinto has a Master of Engineering degree in automation from the Università degli Studi di Bari in Italy.

General Dynamics Information Technology promotes Kristie Grinnell to global CIO, chief supply chain officer

Kristie Grinnell has been named global CIO and chief supply chain officer at General Dynamics Information Technology. Grinnell previously served as vice president of IT and CIO. In her new role, she oversees the company’s technology shared services, supply chain, and enterprise IT functions. She was with CSC and PwC prior to joining the organization. Grinnell holds an MS in engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Cornell University.

Melissa Woo named SVP and CIO at Michigan State University

Michigan State University Melissa Woo, SVP and CIO

As senior vice president and CIO at Michigan State University, Melissa Woo will be responsible for all campus-wide IT enterprise goals. She joins the university from Stony Brook University, where she was senior vice president for IT and enterprise CIO. Woo has a Bachelor of Arts degree in biophysics from the University of California – Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in biophysics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Lehigh Hanson appoints Tony Wright as vice president of IT and CIO

As vice president of IT and CIO at Lehigh Hanson, Tony Wright leads the IT team in support and delivery of business transformation via digital products and services. He was previously head of group IT service and support for Heidelberg Cement, parent company of Lehigh Hanson. Wright holds a degree from Brunel Technical College.

Jerry Flasz appointed EVP and CIO, global services at Becton Dickinson

Jerry Flasz has been named executive vice president and CIO of global services at Becton Dickinson. He joins the organization from Coty, where he was senior vice president/CIO, overseeing the global IT team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the State University of New York Empire State College.

---------------------------------------------------------------

New CIO appointments added Aug. 13

U.S. Steel promotes Steven Bugajski to CIO

Steven Bugajski was promoted to CIO at U.S. Steel. Bugajski joined the firm in 2008, and over the years he has held IT leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was general manager of global information technology for the company. Bugajski has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Penn State and an MBA from Waynesburg University.

Prudential names Stacey Goodman executive vice president and CIO

Prudential Stacey Goodman

Stacey Goodman joins Prudential as executive vice president and CIO. Most recently she was executive vice president and CIO for Freddie Mac, and prior to that she held the role of chief information and operations officer and executive vice president with CIT. In her new role, employing data, information, and digital and technology platforms at its most optimal usage, Goodman will lead a strategic, integrated, enterprise-wide organization.

Peter Carrara joins Black Knight as CIO