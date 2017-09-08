Connection Named Lenovo Platinum Data Center Partner

At Connection, we never stop investing in training and resources to deliver better IT solutions and services to you. Our dedication to exceptional customer service runs deep throughout the company - from our Account Managers focused on building long-lasting partnerships with you to our engineers architecting some of the most innovative technology solutions in the industry.

That passion for excellence is one of my favorite parts of the job. So naturally, I love it when I get to share exciting news about our company reaching new milestones. I'm proud to announce that Connection was recently named a Lenovo Platinum Data Center Partner. We were able to achieve this status by ranking in the top tier Lenovo partners, hitting the highest growth targets, and completing multiple levels of technical training.

Our Converged Data Center experts completed Lenovo Data Center Certifications, meaning we now have some of the top trained technical professionals in the industry to complete your data center solutions.

In addition to completing these trainings, Connection has been recognized for hitting Lenovo's highest data center revenue targets. This solidifies that we have some of the most experienced Lenovo sellers in the industry with the broadest knowledge of the Lenovo portfolio, resources, and programs.

Of course, we're not in it for the awards. We're in it for you! So how does this help your organization? Well, as a Platinum Partner, Connection can offer you more from Lenovo:

We have access to the latest online technical trainings, making us the among most elite Lenovo resources available.

Now, top Lenovo executives are only a call away, meaning we can reach out to them at any time to discuss market and industry trends and how to best provide solutions for you, our customers, as a partnership.

As a Platinum Partner we now have access to specific programs designed to foster growth within your data center business.

We now have more dedicated Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) resources than ever, including a Technical Sales Consultant. This consultant will be focused on working with our sellers to clarify the complexity of the data center portfolio, manage pre-sales technology guidance, and speak directly with you if anything additional arises.

We can offer a virtual product briefing and solution evaluation through remote access into the Lenovo Innovation Center.

If you'd rather see and feel the products firsthand, we also can take you on an official tour of the Lenovo Briefing Center, where we will meet with Lenovo innovators and specialists to see the latest in the Lenovo Data Center Portfolio.

It's an honor to be recognized by our partners for doing something that comes naturally: making sure you have access to the best IT solutions and services available. We're proud to be a Lenovo Platinum Data Center Partner, and our team will continue innovating to offer you the resources and expertise you need to drive productivity across your organization with an efficient, optimized data center.