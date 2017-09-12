The 10 best coding bootcamps

If you’re looking to beef up your developer teams, don’t discount talent from coding bootcamps. Many bootcamp graduates are eager to make a career change, get back into the workforce after a leave period or simply add to their existing coding skills. But how can you gauge the quality of the large array of bootcamps to ensure your talent has the coding chops to excel?

The best measure comes from students and graduates themselves; Switchup.com, a comprehensive review and ranking guide dedicated to providing objective information about bootcamp programs, looked through thousands of alumni reviews to determine price, location, job support and instructor quality. CIO.com has narrowed the list to ten, focusing on bootcamps that either offer an online option and/or are based in the U.S. Here’s our list, along with location, average user review and courses offered so you can be certain your talent is top-notch.

The top 10 coding bootcamps

AppAcademy Bloc Startup Institute Flatiron School Epicodius Actualize Designation V School The Software Guild Fullstack Academy

1. AppAcademy

AppAcademy is a full-time, intensive full-stack developer training program that spans 12 weeks. No previous coding experience is required. Students use hands-on projects to build Ruby on Rails and JavaScript applications and learn the ins-and-outs of web development in a completely immersive environment. AppAcademy offers a tuition deferment program; students pay only if they land a job within twelve months of completing the program.

Location Online, San Francisco, New York City Courses Ruby, Rails, JavaScript, React.js, algorithms, advanced algorithms, CSS, SQL, UX, HTML, design principles, JQuery Cost $17,000 (optional four-week bootcamp prep course available for $1,999) Average trainee rating 4.78/5 (based on 224 reviews)

2. Bloc

Bloc offers 12-, 18- and 36-week immersive courses in full-stack development, front-end web development, iOS and Android development and UX design. Students get one-on-one mentoring (no video tutorials!) and get hands-on training to build their own apps.

Location Online, San Francisco Courses UX design, full-stack web development, front-end web development Cost UX design: $5,000; web developer track: $9,500; Rails web development: $4,999; front-end Web development: $4,999 Average trainee rating 4.85/5 (based on 161 reviews)

3. Startup Institute

Though Startup Institute doesn’t offer an online option, it does include a part-time track called RampUp that allows students to set their own schedule — ideal for working professionals — in addition to its four full-time, eight-week immersive programs in web development, web design, technical marketing and sales and account management.

Location Boston, New York City Courses Introductions: digital marketing, coding (Ruby on Rails), JavaScript, web design (UX/UI); immersive: sales and business development, web design + UX/UI, coding (Ruby on Rails), digital marketing Cost Introduction courses: $859; eight-week immersive courses: $9,500 Average trainee rating 4.76/5 (out of 129 reviews)

4. Flatiron School

The Flatiron School offers part-time and full-time courses in web and mobile development, including a program to provide tech education and training to underrepresented groups without a college degree. The Flatiron School offers 12-week immersive courses — online and on-premises in New York City — in full-stack web development, JavaScript, Ruby, iOS, HTML/CSS, Swift, React.js and an introductory Bootcamp Prep course.

Location Online, New York City Courses AngularJS, CSS, Git, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, SQL Cost Online eeb developer program: $12,000; New York web developer program: $15,000 Average trainee rating 4.92/5 (out of 112 reviews)

5. Epicodus

Epicodus not only offers bootcamp courses geared toward preparing students for programming careers, but also helps graduates put together a portfolio, practice interviewing and places select students in internships with partner companies such as LivingSocial and Cloudability. Currently, Epicodus offers five 27-week tracks: Ruby and Rails; CSS and Design; C# and .Net; PHP and Drupal; Java and Android. The courses are offered only in-person in Portland, Ore., and Seattle.

Location Portland, Seattle Courses Ruby and Rails, CSS, Design, C#, .Net, PHP, Drupal, Java, Android, iOS Cost $6,900 per course Average trainee rating 4.86/5 (based on 106 reviews)

6. Actualize

Formerly known as Anyone Can Learn to Code, Actualize is a three-month bootcamp and apprenticeship program available online and in Chicago, San Francisco and New York City. There are both full-time and part-time options for mastering Ruby, Rails, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AngularJS and Git. Actualize also incorporates the agile methodology, test-driven development (TDD) and service-oriented architecture (SOA). Students also get help with the job search, application and interview process. The Actualize part-time program starts with a four-week online course students complete at home; students then join a 12-week, part-time, in-class training program. After that’s completed, students work part-time at the program’s own web agency, The Difference Engine, to gain on-the-job experience.

Location Online, San Francisco, Chicago, New York City Courses Full-stack coding bootcamp and apprenticeship; CSS, Git, HTML, Javascript, Ruby on Rails, SQL, Vue.js Cost Online: $9,500; in-person, part-time: $13,900 Average trainee rating 4.78/5 (based on 50 reviews)

7. Designation

Designation is focused almost exclusively on UX/UI design and front-end web development through a 16-week course that’s available online or in-person in Chicago. The first four weeks involve a prep course to help students get up to speed quickly. The program offers courses on UX, UI, design and specific tools, applications and software suites including Sketch, Photoshop Illustrator and Axure.

Location Online, Chicago Courses UX/UI Design, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Axure Cost $15,800 Average trainee rating 4.83/5 (based on 34 reviews)

8. V School

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, V School offers in-person and online bootcamp programs in JavaScript, jQuery, AngularJS, HTML and CSS to prepare students for careers in full-stack, front-end and mobile development and UX design. V School offers what they call a “white glove” experience that includes free student housing, airport pickup and a transit pass so that students can navigate Salt Lake City. The program also boasts a 100 percent job fulfillment ratio — in other words, all of V School’s graduates have found a job within thirty days of graduating.

Location Online, Salt Lake City Courses Full-stack JavaScript web development; front-end JavaScript web development; includes AngularJS, CSS, Express, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, MongoDB, Node.js Cost $14,000 Average trainee rating 4.97/5 (based on 27 reviews)

9. The Software Guild

The Software Guild gives everyone from beginners to more advanced coders the preparation needed to pursue a software development career. With “off the beaten path” locations in Akron (Ohio), Louisville (Kent.), Minneapolis and online and either a full-time, 12-week immersive or part-time, 10- to 14-month option, aspiring coders from the Silicon Prairie can get the skills they need to succeed in a timeframe that works for them. The program offers a Java web developer bootcamp, a .Net web developer bootcamp and a mobile application development bootcamp option. In addition, The Software Guild provides hands-on training, labs and the opportunity to build a portfolio to show potential employers.

Location Online, Louisville, Kent.; Akron, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minn. Courses CSS, data structures, HTML, Java, JavaScript, jQuery, MySQL, AngularJS, .Net, SQL Cost Java or .Net web developer bootcamp: $13,750; mobile Android developer bootcamp: $7,500 Average trainee rating 4.77/5 (based on 27 reviews)

10. Fullstack Academy

In March 2016, Fullstack Acadamy acquired Chicago-based coding bootcamp Starter League; now, Fullstack Academy offers 13-week bootcamps online and in Chicago and New York City. The New York location offers a 24-week “flex immersive,” which allows students to maintain their current job while advancing their tech skills or transitioning to a new career. The full-time, immersive program prepares students for careers as full-stack developers as well as offering insight into developer culture and norms.

Location Online, Chicago, New York City Courses Express.js, JavaScript, Node.js, PostreSQL, React.js, HTML5, CSS, Git Cost Flex immersive: $15,680; full-stack web development: $17,610 Average trainee rating 5/5 (based on 27 reviews)

