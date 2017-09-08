The Planning Never Stops

From custom configuration to rollouts and beyond, our newly expanded Wilmington Distribution Center provides you with dependable, seamless fulfillment on your schedule. Inventory planning is just one of the many capabilities we specialize in. To make sure your rollout functions seamlessly, we can:

Manage the logistics of your rollout

Securely store newly purchased equipment

Custom-tailor to your delivery schedule

Our experts understand inventory planning is absolutely crucial to the success of your deployment. Our Distribution Center team will work with you to forecast, plan, stock, and deliver your technology on your schedule - from asset tagging to image loading to storage and more. Check out our video to learn how our experts can connect you with the solutions and services you need to keep your business rolling.

For more than 35 years, Connection has been trusted to provide and transform technology into complete solutions. For more information, drop us a line.