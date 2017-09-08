Protect Your Assets

What if you could easily manage and protect your technology, wherever it was? With our asset tagging and engraving services, we make identifying, tracking, securing, and recovering your technology easier and more affordable than ever before.

Keeping track of your technology can be difficult. At our Wilmington, OH Distribution Center and ISO 9001:2008 certified technical configuration lab, our team of experts makes it easy to track and manage your assets. By affixing standard, custom, or your own previously-supplied asset tags to your new equipment before it ships, we can make your technology easily identifiable and trackable right out of the box. Take a look at Part 1 of our video series and discover some of the different types of asset tagging we can use to ensure your equipment is protected from day one.

We also offer engraving services to really help make your IT equipment stand out. By adding your organization's logo or other important info to a device, we can help reduce the risk of theft or loss of your valuable assets while promoting your company. To see more of Connection's configuration services, check out Part 2 of our video series and learn how our experts can include custom messaging perfectly suited to your application.

For more than 35 years, Connection has been trusted to provide and transform technology into complete solutions. For more information, drop us a line.