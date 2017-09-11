These Bluetooth headphones from Anker are lightweight, water resistant and provide up to 7 hours of listening on a single charge, making them a good consideration for workouts or outdoor activities. Customizable EarTips and InEar-Hooks give anyone a strong and comfortable fit. Anker promises a worry-free 18 month warranty, and right now if you buy the item on Amazon you'll get it for just $19.99, 44% off its typical list price, and an additional promotion also gets you discounts when you buy other Anker gadgets as well. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "44% off Anker SoundBuds Bluetooth and Sweatproof Sport Headphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.