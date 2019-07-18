Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), once considered pie-in-the-sky projects for companies, have become mainstream.

More enterprises are harnessing the technology, which mimics the behavior of the human mind, to woo customers and bolster business operations.

Fifty-nine percent of 106 IT and business professionals told Gartner they had deployed AI to date and had, on average, four AI/ML projects in place. Respondents also said they expect to add six more projects in the next 12 months, and another 15 within the next three years. By 2022, those organizations expect to have an average of 35 AI or ML projects in place, says Gartner analyst Whit Andrews, who adds that the volume of planned projects “surprised” him.

Improved customer experience and task automation through virtual assistants for customer service and internal decision-making are among the most popular projects, Andrews says.