Hyperconvergence Speeds Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure

Hyperconvergence is enabling companies to deliver and consume infrastructure and applications in a whole new way. As companies examine their options, many are considering next generation ‘as a service’ deployment models that offer optimized performance and TCO – with a lower cost of entry.

For companies looking to reduce the upfront cost and commitment required for deploying a private cloud, a service delivery model can be a sensible option. Cloud services adoption is increasing at a fast pace. According to 451 Research estimates, cloud services (IaaS, PaaS, and IT SaaS) will account for 30% of the total $134 billion Hosting and Cloud Services Market within the next two years. When it comes to the adoption of cloud infrastructure, new software-based hyperconverged solutions that run on any hardware are hitting the market. Early adopters have achieved notable success with these easy-to-consume and easy-to-manages approaches.

Cloud hosting provider, dogado gmbH, provides an example in the unique way it was able to help one of its customers leverage a hyperconverged platform to expand its services into a new market and business segment.

Dogado’s long-time customer, REISSWOLF, which specializes in secure document management systems (DMS), wanted a way to enable its soluiton to meet the needs of small-to-mid sized businesses with a secure DMS solution that could easily scale to accommodate growth.

Dogado was able to utilize its automation platform, CloudPit, powered by a Virtuozzo hyperconverged infrastructure, to deliver an on demand solution that met REISSWOLF’s infrastructure requirements by enabling the delivery of an easy-to-use SaaS-based version of REISSWOLF ‘s DMS that was scalable, efficient and highly secure. Dogado helped its customer modernize is app to a cloud-based SaaS offering and ultimately create value for both businesses. Today REISSWOLF is achieving 30% faster time to market, and higher profits, as more SMEs adopt their product.

To learn more about how dogado gmbH leveraged its hyperconverged platform to help its customer bring secure document managed to SME’s read the case study.