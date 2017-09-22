sponsored

Simplified Global IT Procurement

Connection
PC Connection

If your organization has an international footprint, Connection's GlobalServe solution offers the seamless global IT procurement you need to efficiently deliver technology around the world. From triage management and lead-time challenges to SKU conversion and more - let us help you solve your toughest global procurement challenges.

Our team is well established, with decades of technology experience at home and abroad. Whether you're procuring IT for a branch office across town or an office halfway across the globe, our network of 500 suppliers and 25,000 IT professionals across 174 countries can help you enjoy hassle-free procurement at a greater value.

We combine technology and innovation to make procurement efficient, effective, and exciting. Watch our video and see how GlobalServe is dedicated to global procurement excellence.

