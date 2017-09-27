Huawei Services, STEPS to cloud

Huawei Enterprise Services is helping more customers around the world

During the past six years, the Enterprise Business Group has been developing and growing its services business. Today we serve thousands of customers worldwide, from small and mid-sized businesses to large multinationals in more than 170 countries. Through an ecosystem of Certified Service Partners Huawei can service more customers, and provide training and certification to more engineers worldwide.

To help customers grow their business through ICT, Huawei pursues the following strategy.

Accelerate the shift to the industry cloud with innovative services

Enterprises and governments are enthusiastically embracing the cloud because it can provide them with significant benefits. To realize these benefits many decisions need to be made before, during and after the cloud transition. Huawei is offering a cloud transformation service that helps customers during the entire process, from initial assessment to planning and design, migration, disaster recovery, security and optimization. The service is developed based on the experience from building over 400 cloud data centers and over 100 cloud migration projects. Our best-practices, tools and experience are now available to all customers through the cloud transformation service.

Build a global digital service platform to take care of our customer network

We are transforming our services to provide customers a One-Stop ROADS experience (Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY, Social). Regardless which channel the customer prefers to contact us, they will be served from the same global cloud-based platform. It will provide an optimal combination of automated and live services. Automated services are fast and always available. Live services provide flexibility and human interaction. Regardless of the situation, the customer will receive the best possible service experience in the industry.

Develop a cloud-based tools platform and lead automation and intelligent O&M

Tools and automation are key ingredients for an efficient and consistent service delivery. We are making significant investments to build a cloud-based tools platform that will allow us to deliver remote, automated services.

We are also building labs where deployment methodologies can be verified and improved together with customers and partners. Every industry scenario is different, which is why we are developing services that are tailored for specific vertical industries.

Lead service channel transformation with a multi-national service partner ecosystem

As a global service organization with more than 2,400 Certified Service Partners (CSPs), with presence in more than 170 countries, we offer one of the most comprehensive service capabilities in the world. Our CSPs are a natural extension of our delivery team. We want our partners to spend their time with customers, and to reduce their administrative overhead. Our policies will always be transparent and easy to understand. Our interaction should be real-time and online, available 24/7. Our collaborative service products will put more value in the hands of the partner, so they can capture market share and grow a profitable business.

Launch Huawei Cloud certification to develop highly skilled talent

We feel a great responsibility to prepare our customers and partners for the future so they can continue to grow with us. Expanding on our existing curriculum of training & certifications we have launched a cloud certification program. We understand that industry requirements differ, so we are developing training and certifications that meet the needs of specific industries. This will allow ICT experts to provide better converged ICT solutions based on the needs and the characteristics of each industry.

Huawei Service is accelerating our customer-centric innovation and expansion. As ICT has become a critical business factor and more technological possibilities arise, the need for trustworthy advice, implementation experience, and reliable operation is greater than ever. Huawei aspires to be the partner of choice for enterprises and governments around the world; only by delivering world-class service we can accomplish this vision. We want our service partners to grow with us, and thrive equally while we enable the Digital Transformation of many companies. These are exciting times, and we are humbled by this challenge, but proud to be at the center of a global business revolution.

To learn more about Huawei Services, please go to http://e.huawei.com/en/services; or contact your local Huawei Service representatives or Certified Service Partner.