6 Reasons to Modernize with Intel® and Microsoft

Continuous technological change is a simple fact of business life, and anyone who opts out of “keeping up" does so at great risk by being vulnerable to new security threats, and having difficulty attracting and retaining talented employees.

exemplifies this dynamic more than the emergence of two important technology advancements: the growing acceptance of Windows 10 Pro for business, and the release of 7th generation Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors in a wide range of device form factors. Together, they offer forward-thinking organizations a powerful new strategy for transforming their workplace for greater productivity, security, and ease of management, as well as support for cloud-based computing.

Here are six compelling reasons to modernize with the latest devices powered by 7th gen Intel® Core vPro processors running Windows 10 Pro.

Reason 1: Time is running out.

Modernizing takes on an added urgency for organizations that are still using earlier versions of the Windows OS. According to Microsoft, Windows 7 transitioned from mainstream to extended support in 2015, while mainstream support for Windows 8.1 will end in January 2018.* When Microsoft support is finished, companies will be forced to either upgrade or enter into potentially costly third-party service agreements. For security-minded market segments, that's a highly risky alternative.

Reason 2: The productivity gains are immediate.

By modernizing now, the immediate performance boost can give you a differentiating edge, enabling you to do more, faster, with less waiting. Devices based on 7th gen Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors are optimized for popular business apps, such as Microsoft Office, to streamline efficiency across demanding workloads. Multitasking is smoother with Intel® Speed Shift technology, while improved battery life provides up to 10 hours of non-stop power to work all day.

Reason 3: Hardened security is more essential than ever.

As cyber attacks such as ransomware become more sophisticated, it's critical to mitigate risk by combining hardware and software solutions for stronger, proactive security. The latest Intel® Core™ vPro™ processor-based devices provide hardened security protections right in the silicon to mitigate risk. Cryptographic operations, sensitive information channels, and a trusted execution environment occur at the deepest level of the computing stack to minimize the attack exposure window. As a result, Intel® and Microsoft have equipped new devices with biometrics-based identity protection:

Infrared cameras for Windows Hello facial recognition

Fingerprint sensors for Intel® Authenticate

Support for more secure and user-intuitive login choices

Reason 4: Cost-effective remote manageability.

You can deploy Windows 10 Pro remotely and take costly desk-side visits out of the upgrade process. By activating Intel® Active Management Technology, you can implement a zero-touch configuration for Windows 10 Pro across all desktops. In fact, the remote management and troubleshooting capabilities of Intel® vPro™ technology can significantly reduce the cost of an IT service call.

Reason 5: Platform stability, form factor diversity.

Change happens, but Intel® and Microsoft have minimized the complexity of fluctuating lifecycles. The Intel® Stable Image Platform Program (SIPP) simplifies IT with solid hardware and zero changes to key platform components and drivers for at least 15 months, or until the next generational transition. And, this platform supports multiple form factors, including desktops, mini-PCs and all-in-one devices, notebooks and 2 in 1s, and compute sticks. For IT, managing all devices across a single OS becomes much easier.

Reason 6: You don't have to go it alone.

Connection can help you match the ideal device form factor to each work environment. Contact us for the experienced guidance necessary to ensure a smooth, cost-effective process.

*Source: Microsoft Windows Life Cycle Fact Sheet and official blog