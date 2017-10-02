Picking the Right Hyperconverged Infrastructure Deployment Model

Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions have tremendous potential to help organizations optimize costs and improve business efficiencies—and thrive in the new digital economy.

But HCI is still a relatively young technology that continues to evolve, meaning deployment models can shift quickly. For this reason, it’s important for organizations to understand what deployment options are available and which best fits their needs.

3 Ways to Deploy

It’s likely that many, if not most, IT leaders think of HCI as an appliance where various components have been integrated, tested, and packaged by one vendor. Using the appliance approach relies on a fixed storage component; unfortunately, in many cases, organizations will either max out on storage and have to upgrade, or they will underutilize that fixed component.

But there are two other deployment models available to IT leaders: reference architectures and software-only.

A reference architecture follows in the mold of a more traditional, build-it-yourself converged infrastructure. Typically, in this situation a vendor has pre-configured and tested HCI solutions in the lab, or in the field, and provides customers with a blueprint on how to create their own HCI around that vendor’s core offering.

This approach provides flexibility and the option of building a customized system, but it requires manpower and financial resources, and many organizations don’t want to spend valuable resources on building their own solutions.

The software-only deployment model takes the software-driven, software-defined aspect of HCI to its fullest extent. Built to take advantage of software-defined storage, this model utilizes existing and off-the-shelf assets, whether on premises or in the cloud.

A purely software-driven approach to HCI offers several distinct benefits: fuller utilization of storage; lower costs and greater flexibility; and the fault-tolerance of a highly available, highly redundant storage capacity pool. With the flexibility of a pure software solution, companies can realize the benefits of hyperconvergence and breakthrough technologies like containers on any x86 hardware platform. This supports the service-oriented models many enterprises are striving for, to enable rapid deployment and highly cost-efficient operations and elasticity.

“For HCI vendors like Virtuozzo, the pitch isn’t so much about the hardware, however, but the ability to deliver and consume infrastructure in a more efficient manner,” writes Arthur Cole of IT Business Edge.

Each deployment model has advantages for particular use cases, but the software-only model is readily geared to many, such as storage-as-a-service, DevOps, highly available distributed shared storage, and rapid provisioning of services.

For many, it may also represent a faster path to fuller utilization of private cloud.

“Working together, the cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure can help realize the dream of an abstract data environment that can scale on demand and dynamically adjust itself to provide a continuously low-resource profile without sacrificing performance levels or centralized control,” Cole explains.

