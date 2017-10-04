Creating a Truly Immersive, Connected Fan Experience

Last year, I wrote about an exciting project our team at Connection completed at TD Garden. Along with a team from Cisco, we were able to create a world-class, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi network for the entire arena.

It's world famous as a sports and concert venue, hosting fans from all around the globe, so it needed up-to-the minute technology to encourage fan engagement and provide world-class service.

Recently, the teams at Connection, TD Garden, and Cisco completed a video that will take you through the entire project, from design to implementation. You’ll get to see what really goes into a project of this magnitude, and how TD Garden and its customers benefit from the new networking solutions.

Watch our video to learn more about what went into this project and how our experts ensured its success.