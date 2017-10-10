Top 5 Reasons to Follow the Hyperconvergence Path

Although hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is still an emerging data center technology, it represents a modern software-centric approach that holds the potential for bottom-line ROI.

Network World contributor Bob Violino writes that hyperconvergence is one of the hottest trends in data center technology, “with early adopters reaping the benefits of cost savings, enhanced data protection, increased scalability, and ease of management.” The publication labels it a “SAN killer, private cloud enabler.”

That’s strong stuff, but there are good reasons why many observers and analysts view HCI as a dramatic advancement for the data center. In particular, the technology can help fulfill the promise of private and hybrid cloud environments.

Here are 5 key reasons why you should evaluate HCI for your enterprise:

#1: The star of the HCI approach is software-defined storage (SDS) technology. SDS aggregates all existing hard drives within a cluster and represents them as a single, highly available, highly redundant storage capacity pool.

Using this approach, if one disk or node goes down, data is still available for the rest of the cluster, so workloads will continue running on top of remaining nodeswithout disruption. This configuration also dramatically improves server availability and performance as well as storage scalability since it is no longer limited to locally attached disks.

#2: HCI makes it easier to launch new cloud services, supporting enterprises that want to easily package and migrate new workloads. Simply put, HCI helps cut deployment down to a matter of minutes.

“Working together, the cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure can help realize the dream of an abstract data environment that can scale on demand and dynamically adjust itself to provide a continuously low-resource profile without sacrificing performance levels or centralized control,” Arthur Cole writes for IT Business Edge.

#3. Optimizing infrastructure costs is another major appeal of HCI, which can drive better performance while at the same time reducing TCO.

“The disruption being caused by hyperconvergence is due to its ability to reduce costs as well as complexity, hence its initial penetration at the lower end of the market,” observes Drew Robb of Enterprise Storage Forum. “This has caused many small and mid-sized organizations to abandon typical storage area network (SAN) and network attached storage (NAS) models in favor of a more streamlined and less expensive approach.”

#4. HCI is well-suited to helping organizations modernize applications development and deployment. With Virtuozzo’s 100% software-defined HCI platform, for example, businesses can integrate containers, VMs, and storage, providing greater flexibility and creating the ability to virtualize applications that traditional VMs can’t handle.

#5. Last but not least, HCI can help enterprises move aggressively toward more flexible infrastructure and data centers.

“One of the operational challenges of data centers is having to cobble together the right mixture of servers, storage, and networks to support demanding applications,” writes Zeus Kerravala, founder of ZK Research, in Network World. “Then, once the infrastructure is deployed, IT operations needs to figure out how to scale up quickly without disrupting the application.” With HCI, it’s easier to add nodes and scale to meet new demands.

Bottom line, HCI is helping organizations realize new efficiencies and keep pace with the demands of the digital economy. To learn more and see how you can benefit from a software-based hyperconverged infrastructure platform, click here.